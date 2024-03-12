Conor McGregor gets naked in Road House movie
Conor McGregor says he was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger for his first nude scene.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is making his big screen debut when he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1980s classic Road House.
The film is set to debut on Prime Video on March 21 and McGregor has been making his rounds on the media circuit to build up interest in the film. It's from those interviews that we learned a tidbit of the film we hadn't seen in the trailer ... McGregor has a nude scene.
"I just hope my mother's okay with it," McGregor joked with People about the scene. "I didn't tell her, I couldn't tell her."
Ironically it was another iconic athlete's nude scene that inspired McGregor to agree to do it in the first place. McGregor cited then-professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger who appeared nude in his big screen debut.
"I said to myself, Arnold Schwarzenegger entered the movie business in a similar manner when he was standing on the thing in The Terminator, so that kind of gave me a bit of confidence. I thought, 'I'll do it. I don't mind.' It's going to be a shock to people, I think," he told the outlet.
McGregor also appeared nude in the ESPN's Body Issue in 2016 but those were photographs, this was different for McGregor who explained how he got his mind right to take off his clothes on set.
"I just got into just going naked and walking through the street — that was it," he said. "I just did it. I'm a free spirit. I was in good shape, so I have no problem with it."
Conor McGregor thinks his nude scene in Road House showed 'too much'
Despite agreeing to the scene, now that it's all said and done, McGregor isn't sure it was really important for the film.
“It was a little too much a*s,” McGregor told MMA Fighting. “Just a little too much. The last shot was not necessary. Could have just been the back. The back was solid. I’m just here to perform.”
McGregor has been out of the Octagon since his terrible leg break in 2021. He's been working through the injury, the filming of the movie and USADA issues which have kept him out of the fight game far too long.
It's thought that McGregor will finally return in 2024, though a date has not been confirmed yet. His proposed opponent is Michael Chandler who has been sitting on the sidelines since he and McGregor coached the last season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor has spoken out about wanting to fight at International Fight Week in late June bu UFC president Dana White has said late-Summer or early Fall is the target.