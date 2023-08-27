5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst
The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.
Worst: Mike Perry, UFC 255
Mike Perry is a physically intimidating person. When you see the way he fights, it makes him even scarier. But if you follow MMA long enough, you'll find out that there is a funny side that Perry does not hide behind the face tattoos and brawling prowess.
Although this entry is labeled "one of the worst walkouts," it is more of a happy accident after a mistake from the UFC production team. Nothing about the walkout went according to plan. But Perry being Perry ran with it and gave us an entrance to remember.
The plan was to have an intimidating walkout against Tim Means at UFC 255 in the UFC Apex. Perry requested the theme from the Halo video game series but instead heard "Halo" by Beyonce as he walked out.
The mood quickly changed. Perry went from serious to confused before belting out Beyonce's lyrics which he was weirdly familiar with.
"What the f**k? Wrong song, but I will still take this s**t," Perry audibly complained in the video. One loud "whoo" after and a karaoke performance ensued on his way to a cage fight. Perry even sang the love song to Means once he was in the cage.
Perry lost the decision against Means, then one more against Daniel Rodriguez before leaving the UFC.