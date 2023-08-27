5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst
The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.
5. Israel Adesanya, UFC 243
On the other hand, fighting in enemy territory is something not everybody embraces. For UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, this was a chance to show off in more ways than one.
New Zealand and Australia have a long history of being competitive in sports. So when Adesanya faced Robert Whittaker in 2019 to unify the middleweight belts, it was bound to be a showdown between Oceania's best fighters.
It was fair to give Whittaker a homecourt advantage, as he was the undisputed champ then. The event took place in Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, but this did not stop Adesanya from showing off his Kiwi pride on the biggest stage.
Three performers opened the walkout and performed a haka and hip-hop dance hybrid. And when you thought it was over, Adesanya walked out of the tunnel with much swagger and front-manned the nearly two-minute performance.
While the dance was impressive, his second-round TKO win was even better. What followed was his first reign as the undisputed middleweight champion, five title defenses before losing and regaining the belt from Alex Pereira.
Leave it to The Last Stylebender to learn an impressively choreographed routine during a championship fight camp.