5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst
The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.
4. Darren Till, UFC Liverpool
Fighting in front of your home crowd is a rarity for fighters. But when the UFC sees someone's star potential, they can receive that privilege to capitalize on one's popularity. Nobody took better advantage of this than Darren Till.
Till was 25 years old with a 16-0-1 record and received a massive push from the UFC. Till ended up headlining a Fight Night in Liverpool against Stephen Thomspon in 2018 and the reception from his hometown was unbelievable.
Till may be a fighter by profession, but that night he played conductor with the Echo Arena crowd as his orchestra. All 8520 fans sang Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" in unison as their homegrown star made his walk.
Till would win the fight against Wonderboy at home and received his first UFC title shot against Tyron Woodley in his next fight.