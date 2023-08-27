5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst
The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.
3. Conor McGregor, UFC 189
Why the UFC does not get live musicians for main event walkouts more often is a piece of information I want to know. They did it for UFC 189, and it was an absolute hit. The event was headlined by Chad Mendes and Conor McGregor fighting for the interim featherweight title.
Both men were accompanied by live artists with songs that paid tribute to their roots. Mendes walked out to "Country Boy" performed by Aaron Lewis. But it was the then-rising star McGregor who stole the show with his walkout and performance.
A chilling moment that was seemingly a knighting ceremony for the fighting face of Ireland. Late Irish music legend Sinead O'Connor delivered her rendition of "The Foggy Dew," an ancient Irish ballad and war song. There have been several versions of the Irish lament, O'Connor's gave the feeling of calmness before going to battle.
Having O'Connor sing the song live held so much significance. She was already a legend at that point. Meanwhile, McGregor's stardom was just about to take the world by storm.
McGregor walked out draped in his nation's flag, won his first UFC title, and became the biggest star the sport has seen. McGregor reshared the moment after O'Connor's recent passing in July 2023.