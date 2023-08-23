Conor McGregor takes aim at a brand new opponent
Conor McGregor is egging on a new UFC fighter ... and it's not Michael Chandler.
By Amy Kaplan
Michael Chandler is always the bridesmaid and never the bride.
It looks like Conor McGregor is aiming for a whole new opponent if his latest Tweets are any indication.
On Aug. 21, he retweeted a video of Tony Ferguson hitting a heavy bag.
"I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot," he tweeted.
Conor McGregor promises to 'end' Tony Ferguson
And Ferguson replied.
"Ahh, there’s my b****,” Ferguson said. “Took a few to get your attention, ehh? Remember when you used to work for me and I fired your ass for not doing your job. When you’re done signing your legal issues, sign on the dotted line Coward-Champ," he tweeted.
Ferguson is on the longest losing streak of his career dropping his last six in a row including to Chandler, Booby Green, Nate Diaz, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
At one point many fans thought McGregor vs. Ferguson was going to be the fight to make.
Ferguson even called out McGregor after earning the interim title in 2017.
"Where you at, McNuggets, you f--king piece of s--t!?" he said. "I'm gonna kick your ass! You better come and defend that belt, you better not vacate, motherf--ker."
McGregor is supposed to be fighting Chandler, but so far, nothing has been made official.