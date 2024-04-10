300 of the best UFC fighters of all time (Part 2)
Part two in a three-part series exploring the 300 best UFC fighters of all time ahead of the historic UFC 300 event.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC will be hosting its 300th pay-per-view on April 13 and to honor the massive milestone we have lost our minds and picked 300 of the best fighters to ever compete in the UFC. Yes, it was as hard as it sounds.
We've compiled the list, in no particular order, and will be releasing it throughout the week 100 fighters at a time. Fighters 1-100 were announced on Monday and can be found here. Fighters 101-200 are found below and the final 100 fighters will be revealed on Friday, one day before UFC 300. Check the site at 9 a.m. ET each day for the new list. Be sure to let us know if we left anyone out. Don't worry if you don't see your favorite fighter on this list, they may appear in part 1 or part 3 which has yet to be revealed.
Full list compiled by FanSided MMA editor Amy Kaplan along with FanSided MMA contributors Suraj Sukumar, Joe O'Grady, Andre Castillo, Rajneesh Reddy, Vincent Manta, Tom Albano, Jared Diekmann, Curtis Calhoun, Jaren Kawada, and Chinyere Okafor.
Without further ado, here are the second set set of fighters fighters.
300 of the best UFC fighters of all time - Part 2
Ricardo Almeida: Easily one of the greatest grapplers to grace the UFC, Ricardo Almeida had a storied career in MMA but it's his work outside of the cage that needs recognition. Not only is he an accredited judge, but he has one of the best BJJ schools in the United States.
Marina Rodriguez: Marina Rodriguez has a lot of potential, but at 37, her UFC career will be determined over the next few years. Despite that, her 17 wins and seven knockouts with only three losses are impressive. She's fighting only the best and losing to some good grapplers.
Paddy Pimblett: Paddy Pimblett's UFC signing was one of the biggest in the promotion's modern era. After winning the Cage Warriors featherweight title, he's unbeaten at lightweight in the UFC, with recent wins over legends Jared Gordon and Tony Ferguson.
Renzo Gracie: Renzo Gracie only had one career UFC fight but made himself a legend during stints in Pride, Rings, and Elite XC. He earned wins over former UFC champions Maurice Smith and Frank Shamrock, and eight career victories by submission.
Ovince St. Preux: When a fighter has legitimate support to have a submission named after them, there is no doubt that their impact on the sport is significant. Finishing the rare Von Flue submission four times in the octagon, a UFC record, many have pushed for the move to be renamed as the 'Von Preux' choke.
Alexander Volkanovski: A true force in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski has etched his legacy into the annals of combat sports history with an unwavering determination and a carefully crafted arsenal of skills. His remarkable run as the UFC Featherweight Champion was one that surely inspired many and will not be forgotten anytime soon.
"Conor McGregor: You couldN't have a best-of list without Conor McGregor. He changed the way the game was played and was the first ever UFC champ-champ along the way. Even in his down slump he's still the most widely recognized and highest UFC fighter of all time. "- Amy Kaplan
Francis Ngannou: Francis Ngannou was a powerhouse when he was in the UFC but might have made even more of an impact on his way out. Ngannou gave up his UFC title in order to help fellow fighters with their own negotiations. It remains to be seen the lasting effect his departure will have on the MMA landscape.
Frank Shamrock: Frank Shamrock was the first UFC middleweight champion and is one of the first fighters with a well-rounded MMA skillset. He was 5-0 in the UFC and 23-10-2 in his career overall.
Don Frye: A true pioneer of the sport, Don Frye burst into the UFC by winning the one-night UFC 8: David vs Goliath tournament. Sporting his trademark mustache and American flag shorts, Frye's fight with Yoshihiro Takayama in Pride is one of the most memorable in the sport's history.
Mike Swick: Mike Swick was a great striker who trained with great wrestlers. He has some great knockouts under his name but it's his work in Thailand under the American Kickboxing Academy banner that should be applauded.
Rich Franklin: Before Anderson Silva, Rich Franklin was the face of the UFC middleweight division. He was a strong kickboxer who used timing and body kicks to completely dismantle his opponents. He is now one of the biggest names behind ONE Championship.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Jairzinho Rozenstruik is one of the greatest professional kickboxers to ever transition to MMA. He's more than proven himself in the Octagon with wins over former champions Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski.
Robert Whittaker: Robert Whittaker has become one of the most consistent yet underrated stars in UFC history. His mid-career move from welterweight to middleweight allowed him to reach his full potential as a world champion and future Hall of Famer.
Genki Sudo: Genki Sudo was a UFC fan favorite despite only accumulating a 2-1 record within the promotion. His flashy Octagon entrances and creative striking endeared him to fans and frustrated opponents.
Evan Dunham: Evan Dunham is an interesting case in the UFC. He was part of the early rise, fighting guys like Sean Sherk and Tyson Griffin, but then ended his career on a three-fight losing skid almost 10 years later after coming out of retirement. He was always an exciting fighter, finishing his career with five UFC bonuses.
Matt Mitrione: Matt Mitrione would be adored today for his gift of gab and ability to sell a fight. He was a football standout at Purdue and spent some time in the NFL, but fell on MMA after training. He was a powerful striker but struggled against top competition.
Nate Quarry: Nate Quarry was part of the great rise of the UFC. His era helped grow the sport, especially with the TUF Finale between Griffin and Bonnar. He was on the same season and had a quick rise in the UFC, fighting Rich Franklin for the title within four fights. However, he retired after requiring facial reconstructive surgery after his fight with Jorge Rivera.
"Miesha Tate: One of the early stars of the sport, Miesha Tate's rivalry with Ronda Rousey helped bring women's mixed martial arts to the mainstream. Behind on all three judges' scorecards entering the fifth round at UFC 196, Tate would sink in a rear naked choke, rendering Holly Holm unconscious and securing the UFC women's bantamweight championship."- Jared Diekmann
Frankie Edgar: Frankie Edgar is a personification of toughness. Edgar held the UFC lightweight title and fought for the featherweight title three times. He hovered around the title picture for a decade and scored wins in three weight classes while almost never outweighing any of his opponents. It was impossible to finish Edgar in a fight until Father Time eventually caught up in his late 30s.
Jim Miller: Too many records to count and continues to fight the best. Similar to the UFC 300 card, this list wouldn't make sense without Jim Miller. He is the only fighter to compete at UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300.
Luke Rockhold: The knockout losses towards the end of his career may have tarnished his legacy. However, Luke Rockhold possessed an unparalleled combination of kicking arsenal and a dominant ground game that helped him become the UFC middleweight champion. The UFC middleweight division never had another fighter who could fight as effectively as Rockhold in stand-up and on the ground.
Joe Lauzo: The nerdy kid from The Ulitmate Fighter turned fight bonus extraordinaire. His fights are some of the most exciting you'll ever watch. He versus Jim Miller is a great start.
Johnny Walker: One of the most unique personalities and fighting styles in all of MMA. Johnny Walker has been able to stabilize into a consistent top-10 light heavyweight contender.
Karo Parisyan: Karo Parisyan provided the blueprint of what a skilled judoka could accomplish in MMA. He consistently landed highlight reel throws and battled some of the best of his era, defeating legends
Eddie Wineland: Eddie Wineland was the inaugural WEC bantamweight champion and went on to earn some impressive wins in the UFC. The well-rounded brawler defeated the likes of Takeya Mizugaki and Brad Pickett during his UFC tenure.
Aleksandar Rakić: Aleksandar Rakić is one of the best kickboxers to fight in the UFC, and has defeated former title challengers Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. Injuries have hampered his rise to the top of the UFC light heavyweight division.
Ilia Topuria: Ilia Topuria made history when he defeated the long-standing UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The win crowned him the first UFC champion from Spain and Georgia.
Guy Mezger: A true American pioneer in MMA, Guy Mezger is one of the few fighters to compete in Pancrase, the UFC, and PRIDE FC. He was a well-rounded Karate-based fighter with great judo throws and fought the best fighters of all time.
Tyron Woodley: Tyron Woodley was one of the most dominant welterweight champions of the post-GSP era. His wrestling pedigree matched perfectly with his power punching. He defended his belt four times and has found success
Leon Edwards: Leon Edwards rose from humble beginnings and personal hardships to claim the UFC welterweight Championship, and this served as a testament to the resilience of the human heart and the boundless power of perseverance. Edwards' journey is a beacon of inspiration, reminding all that with unwavering determination, one can conquer any challenge and write their own tale of triumph.
Chael Sonnen: Chael Sonnen is perhaps one of the greatest UFC fighters to never win a world title, let alone one of the greatest trash talkers that the sport of MMA has ever seen. A top-level wrestler, Sonnen's rivalry with Anderson Silva remains one of the most memorable in the UFC, with their middleweight title fight at UFC 117 one of the promotion's most classic bouts.
John Dodson: Before the UFC had a flyweight division, John Dodson was doing his best work at bantamweight, fighting guys much bigger than him most of the time. His footwork and power made him dangerous, and now he's getting an opportunity to showcase his skills in Bare Knuckle Fighting.
"Randy Couture: Randy Couture was an elite Greco-Roman wrestler who transitioned to MMA in the early days of the UFC. He became a six-time world champion, the first fighter to earn titles in different weight classes, and the oldest"- Vincent Manta
Belal Muhammad: Belal Muhammad is unbeaten over his last 10 fights and has beaten top welterweights like Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns. Mostly known for his durability and elite grappling, Muhammad has showcased improved striking during his current streak.
Ben Rothwell: Ben Rothwell has tallied over 50 MMA fights and was one of the top UFC heavyweights during his prime. He stopped legends like Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett, and Ricco Rodriguez during his career.
Tito Ortiz: Tito Ortiz was the main reason the UFC could compete with PRIDE FC. He was the face of the UFC for years and was dominating the competition with this combination of cardio and wrestling.
Roger Huerta: Roger Huerta was the first MMA fighter to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. A promising name from the 2000s era, Huerta fought several wars during his time with the UFC and earned the reputation for being one of the grittiest fighters of his generation. His wars against Leonard Garcia and Clay Guida still give goosebumps to old-school MMA fans.
Benson Henderson: Benson Henderson is a significant reason for calf kicks becoming a trending technique in the UFC's modern era. He won the UFC lightweight title by defeating Frankie Edgar at UFC 144, before defending it against Edgar, Nate Diaz, and Gilbert Melendez.
Maurice Smith: Maurice Smith entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2017 after a memorable run during the UFC's early struggles for relevancy in the 1990s. He won the heavyweight title by upending Mark Coleman at UFC 14.
Max Holloway: Max Holloway is essentially the Wilt Chamberlain of MMA with numerous stat records that will seemingly stand the test of time. Already a future Hall of Famer, Holloway has a chance to add to his legacy at UFC 300 should he become the new BMF champion.
Dan Severn: Dan Severn entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2005 with an astounding 101-19-7 professional MMA record. He won the UFC 5 tournament championship by defeating Dave Beneteau, Oleg Taktarov, and Joe Charles in one night.
Jared Cannonier: Jared Cannonier may not have been a UFC champion but undeniably had the greatest physique transformation in MMA history. Originally entering the UFC as a heavyweight, Cannonier is most known for his time as a middleweight and set the divisional record for most strikes landed in a fight with his win over Marvin Vettori in 2023.
Vitor Belfort: The face of Brazilian MMA for the UFC, Vitor Belfort is one of the only fighters to start in the UFC, head over to Japan, then make his way back. Belfort competed on UFC 12 and UFC 224, won the heavyweight tournament and the light heavyweight title, but lost to Anderson Silva for the middleweight title.
Urijah Faber: Urijah Faber was another fighter who made the WEC so popular. It was because of his popularity that the lower weight classes did so well in the early years of the UFC, and his fight with Jose Aldo convinced everyone that these weight classes should stay.
Chuck Liddell: Chuck Lidell's championship rise against Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture, two of the biggest names in UFC history, made him an icon. Known as "The Iceman", his cold knockouts made him one of the biggest stars the UFC has ever seen.
Cat Zingano: A women's MMA pioneer, Zingano's career features successful stints in Bellator, Invicta FC, and the UFC. She was the first female UFC Fight of the Night bonus recipient in defeating Miesha Tate in April 2013.
Carlos Condit: A prolific finisher and fan-favorite fighter with an incredible striking arsenal and granite chin, Carlos Condit is one of the greatest fighters to never win the undisputed UFC title. Win, lose, or draw, it was impossible to come out unscathed after fighting Condit. Georges St-Pierre, Robbie Lawler, Nick Diaz, and Johnny Hendricks can all testify to that.
"Andrei Arlovski: Having made his UFC debut in 2000 and logging over two hours more fight time than any other heavyweight, Andrei Arlovski's career longevity is unprecedented. 19 years since winning the interim heavyweight championship, Arlovski is still going strong having fought twice within the last year."- Jared Diekmann
Alexander Gustafsson: Alexander Gustafsson came close to defeating Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, the greatest light heavyweights of all time. Gustafsson truly put Swedish MMA on the map and was a dominant top-ranked fighter for a very long time. His wins over Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz aged well too as both went on to become champions in the future.
Anthony Pettis: A human highlight reel. If the kick off the cage against Benson Henderson put Anthony Pettis on the map, his submission against him for the UFC lightweight title made him a superstar. His run prior to, and for, the UFC lightweight title was legendary.
Brandon Royval: Brandon Royval's success in the Octagon has helped resurrect the once-overlooked UFC flyweight division. Despite a recent title loss to Alexandre Pantoja, Royval remains one of the top flyweights with wins over Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, and Matheus Nicolau.
Joaquin Buckley: In terms of singular moments in MMA history, few will be able to match Joaquin Buckley on the night of Oct. 11, 2020. Buckley's knockout of Impa Kasanganay will live forever on social media, being the most viewed and liked tweet in UFC history, even inspiring a video release from Kanye West.
Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira: One of the true pioneers of BJJ in MMA. Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira was a world-class grappler who had some of the most incredible runs in PRIDE and the UFC. He and Fedor Emelianenko are in the conversation for the greatest heavyweight of all time.
Forrest Griffin: A fan favorite during the growing era of the UFC, Forrest Griffin put the UFC on the map after his TUF 1 finale fight against Stephan Bonnar. He went on to fight some of the best fighters of all time and won the UFC light heavyweight title.
Joseph Benavidez: Joe Benavidez paved the way for modern UFC flyweights to thrive inside the Octagon. Victories over Alex Perez, Henry Cejudo, and Jussier Formiga proved himself as one of the boogeymen of the division during his prime.
Derek Brunson: Derek Brunson was a mainstay of the UFC middleweight title picture during his run with the promotion. Known for his elite wrestling control, Brunson also knocked out Edmen Shahbazyan, Lyoto Machida, and Uriah Hall inside the Octagon.
Yoel Romero: His record alone has convinced many that he is the best fighter to never win a UFC championship but Yoel Romero will likely be remembered for his elite physicality and intangibles. Romero is widely considered the best athlete in MMA history with one of the most unbreakable chins the sport has ever seen as he still goes strong today at age 46.
Dan Henderson: The real-life Captain America. Competed in PRIDE FC, Strikeforce, and the UFC as early as UFC 17. He represented American wrestling all over the world and has some of the most incredible knockout finishes in UFC history.
"Georges St-Pierre: 13 title fight victories, nice consecutive title defenses, and winning titles in two divisions are Georges St-Pierre's well-known achievements. The most underappreciated aspect of St-Pierre's fighting, however, is that he started as an aggressive Karate fighter and evolved into one of the most dominant wrestlers in sport's history."- Rajneesh Reddy
Germaine de Randamie: Germaine de Randamie is arguably the most decorated female kickboxer to ever fight inside the UFC. To go along with her 46-0 kickboxing record, de Randamie went on to fight for UFC titles, defeating current bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington and former titleholder Holly Holm.
Brian Stann: Brian Stann's MMA career began after serving overseas in the U.S. Marine Corps. Just like how he was in the military, Stann was gritty inside the cage, winning the WEC light heavyweight title in 2008 and earning UFC knockouts over Chris Leben and Jorge Santiago
Bryce Mitchell: Bryce Mitchell is the fighter who put camo shorts and Arkansas on the map. He is one of the only mixed martial artists to catch an opponent in the twister. His dominant grappling has made him a featherweight force.
Islam Makhachev: The current pound-for-pound best fighter, Islam Makhachev has taken all the criticism and left it up to his performance. He has two wins over Alexander Volkanovski and not has the potential to be one of the best fighters of all time.
Demetrious Johnson: Many consider Demetrious Johnson the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time. He's kind, no trash-talk attitude endeared him to fans, and even now, outside the UFC he's dominating everyone.
Dan Hooker: Dan Hooker is one of the grittiest UFC fighters of all time, known for his wars across the featherweight and lightweight divisions. He's been a force in the organization since 2014 and is still going strong as a top-10 lightweight.
Diego Sanchez: Diego Sanchez will always be remembered as one of the most intense and exciting fighters. Despite the controversy, he was a great wrestler, with some of the best cardio and durability the sport has ever seen. His fights will live on forever in UFC folklore.
Tim Elliott: Tim Elliott began his UFC career by winning The Ultimate Fighter 24, earning a matchup with UFC legend Demetrious Johnson. While he fell short against Johnson, Elliott is one of the flyweight pioneers, earning victories over Tagir Ulanbekov, Ryan Benoit, and Jordan Espinosa.
Pat Miletich: Pat Militech is known for developing a grappling system that incorporates wrestling and BJJ. He has trained some of the biggest names in MMA history and his techniques are still taught today.
Yair Rodriguez: Yair Rodriguez will best be remembered for his impressive striking arsenal in which he has used to put together a highlight reel for the ages. His historic last-second knockout of the Korean Zombie is an iconic moment in UFC history and best represents his unique fighting style.
Oleg Taktarov: Oleg Taktarov was one of the UFC's most popular fighters in its early days. He helped familiarize Western audiences with the martial art Sambo by being one of the first mixed martial artists to use it successfully.
Julianna Peña: Julianna Peña paved her own way to UFC gold by being the woman to dethrone Amanda Nunes. She's been known as a bit of a trash talker and has taken her fight expertise to ESPN where she works as an analyst.
Ed Herman: Ed Herman will likely be remembered for his antics against Mike Rodriguez, but his career stems so much further. Competing on the Ultimate Fighter and losing in the final in 2006, Herman fought on and off in the UFC till 2023 when he and Zak Cummings mutually retired following their fight. Few fighters have been a part of the UFC as long as Herman.
"Chris Weidman: Chris Weidman ended one of the greatest championship runs in UFC history. After beating Anderson Silva, Weidman defended the belt against legends Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, before losing to Luke Rockhold."- Suraj Sukumar
Jussier Formiga: There is something to be said about a 24-8 fighter with 11 finishes but zero knockouts. Formiga was durable throughout most of his career and only lost four of his eight fights via knockout. He was never submitted in 32 professional fights. There is an argument for him having one of the best UFC careers of all time.
Frank Mir: An incredible grappler for the UFC heavyweight division, his rise to the UFC title and rivalry with Brock Lesnar made him a household name. His boxing got better and he continued to fight the best as his career concluded.
Nate Marquardt: Marquardt headlined the first UFC Fight Night card by defeating Ivan Salaverry by unanimous decision in Aug. 2005. He went on to have impressive runs at middleweight and welterweight, tallying wins over the likes of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Demian Maia.
Zhang Weili: Zhang Weili is the first Chinese champion in UFC history. In each of her two reigns, she has never failed to captivate fans with her well-rounded style.
Cory Sandhagen: Well on his way to creating his own legacy, Cory Sandhagen has already put his stamp on the UFC with some of the most clean finishes, striking and grappling, in recent years. He should be fighting the best as long as he's willing.
Cris Cyborg: Cris Cyborg could quite possibly be the best female fighter of all time. She remained undefeated for more than 10 years and was the inspiration for the formation of the UFC featherweight division. She's held titles in Invicta, UFC, Bellator and Strikeforce and is currently signed to the PFL.
Beneil Dariush: The perennial lightweight contender is one of the most decorated BJJ athletes to transition to MMA. Known for knockout power and slick submissions, Dariush has been a UFC mainstay since 2014.
Shavkat Rakhmonov: The undefeated fighter is a wrecking ball in the UFC welterweight division. Shavkat Rakhmonov is the former M-1 welterweight champion who has some of the cleanest striking in the UFC welterweight division and has also submitted top contenders like Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny.
Carla Esparza: Carla Esparza forever etched her name in the UFC record books as the first strawweight champion in the promotion's history. More than seven years later, she would once again defeat Rosa Namajunas to reclaim the UFC strawweight belt.
Dan Hardy: As UK MMA legend, Dan Hardy took on all comers during his UFC career and was seldom in a low-octane fight. He won the Cage Warriors welterweight title before signing with the UFC and tallied 16 career finishes.
Caol Uno: Owner of one of the strangest careers in MMA, Caol Uno is largely forgotten in the vast history of the lightweight division despite competing for its inaugural UFC belt in 2001. For a brief period in time, the Japanese star was considered a candidate to be the best lightweight in the world before being bested by BJ Penn.
Michael Bisping: Michael Bisping proved you should never give up on your dreams. He achieved UFC championship status after defeating Luke Rockhold on short notice. His contribution to British MMA is immeasurable and he continues to keep a stronghold on the sport by working cage side on UFC commentary.
Mike Brown: Mike Brown was a big part of WEC's growth and was a great pioneer for the smaller weight classes. Not only did he have a storied career, but he's been one of the head coaches at American Top Team for years.
Jeremy Horn: Another pioneer for American MMA, Jeremy Horn's record is legendary. He has a listed pro record of 92-22-5-1. Horn's unsung hero vibe in MMA is something that should be recognized more in the history books.
Yves Edwards: Yves Edwards is another fighter who would've done well in this era. He was skilled everywhere but was also fast and creative. He had great strikes, could use footwork to look pretty, and was always exciting.
Jorge Masvidal: Jorge Masvidal owns one of the most brutal highlights of all time and was the first man to ever earn the title of BMF. He continues to inspire fighters from all walks of life in and out of the cage.
Tavis Browne: Travis Browne is one of the greatest UFC heavyweights to never hold a title. He knocked out Josh Barnett, Alistair Overeem, and Brendan Schaub during his UFC tenure, and tallied seven career post-fight bonuses.
Kelvin Gastelum: Kelvin Gastelum's five-round war with Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 will forever be one of the all-time great bouts. Despite never holding a UFC title, he's earned impressive wins over the likes of Michael Bisping, Ronaldo Souza, and Tim Kennedy.
Eddie Alvarez: Making his transition from Bellator to the UFC, Eddie Alvarez had plenty of success and won the lightweight belt before fighting Conor McGregor. Great boxer and pioneer for Philadelphia MMA.
Umar Nurmagomedov: Umar, the cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, is a destructive force in the stacked UFC bantamweight division. As of this writing, he's 17-0 in his professional MMA career, with five lopsided victories in the UFC Octagon.
Bas Rutten: Bas Rutten is a true pioneer for MMA. Starting out as a kickboxer, Rutten started in Pancrase in 1993. During a time when fighting once a month was normal, Rutten compiled an incredible 25-4-1 record before competing in the UFC. He won the heavyweight title at UFC 20.
Valdimir Matyushenko: Valdimir Matyushenko was an MMA pioneer with a professional career spanning from 1997-2014. He was a talented wrestler who competed at heavyweight and light heavyweight.
Khamzat Chimaev: Few fighters have made an immediate impact in the UFC like Khamzat Chimaev. Debuting on Fight Island, Chimaev won his first two fights in the UFC across separate weight classes within a span of 10 days. He absorbed two total strikes in his first four fights in the promotion
Colby Covington: No matter what you think about Colby Covington as a person, he's a phenomenal fighter. It's actually quite shocking he hasn't made it to UFC gold yet, he's certainly got the skills.
Ian McCall: Known for his legendary mustache, Ian McCall was durable and lost to some of the best fighters of all time. He'll widely be remembered for his draw against Demetrious Johnson, which forced a second fight a few months later in the semi-finals of the UFC flyweight tournament.
Tecia Torres: A great wrestler, Tecia Torres has come close to touching UFC gold. While she continues to find her way, she's been a perennial top 10 fighter throughout her MMA career.
Thiago Alves: Thiago Alves is a mainstay in the American Top Team camp helping today's fighters. In his time, he was a deadly kickboxer with good grappling and took part in some of the best wars of his era.