3 possible next opponents for Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page earned his first UFC win at UFC 299, so what's next for fighter?
Michael "Venom" Page made his debut at UFC 299, going the distance to secure a unanimous decision victory over No. 13-ranked Kevin Holland. With the win, it can be expected that Page will shift into the welterweight's top 15 in the week following the event.
Page has an unorthodox fighting style that blends kickboxing and karate, and he got to put that on display at UFC 299. As a result of this, Page has come to be respected as a kickboxer, boxer, and mixed martial artist.
Holland has been considered the gatekeeper of the welterweight division, and it was believed that he would be the perfect first test for Page. Having vanquished his opponent, Page now looks to the future for what awaits him - and more especially, who awaits him.
The welterweight division is a highly-contentious one still under the rule of titleholder Leon Edwards. The arrival of Page to the 170-pound division could shake things up and provide new a and exciting match-ups.
With all factors considered, here is a possible list of next match-ups for Page.