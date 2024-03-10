Michael Page frustrates Kevin Holland, scores decision win in debut at UFC 299
Michael "Venom" Page caused some issues for Kevin Holland as he comes out on top in his UFC debut at UFC 299.
After years in Bellator, Michael "Venom" Page got his UFC run off on the right foot, scoring a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299.
Holland tried to use his grappling advantage in the first round, spending time pinning MVP against the fence. Page, however, was always able to break away after a little bit. Page also used his reach advantage to puzzle Holland, getting away from Holland's pressure while also landing most of the significant strikes he threw in the first.
This pace continued into the second round until a crucial slip on a kick attempt from Page. Holland took advantage and brought pressure again, finally scoring a takedown and nearly locking in a choke on MVP. Page, however, found his way back to the feet with about a minute left in the round and did damage, landing a couple of hard right hands, including one that knocked Holland down.
After Page dropped Holland with a one-two when Holland went for a handshake to start the third, Holland got back up and got to MVP's back briefly before scoring another takedown. Not long after separating from Holland, however, MVP landed another right hand that dropped Holland and opened up a cut under one of Holland's eyes with an inside spinning elbow.
All three judges scored the fight for Page with 29-28 totals.
Prior to his UFC debut tonight, Page had been a longtime staple of the Bellator welterweight division. He won all but two of his bouts in the Bellator cage, known for his explosive and show-off knockout power. Page scored wins over the likes of Paul Daley, Douglas Lima and Goiti Yamauchi. He received few opportunities at championships, however, falling to Lima in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix semifinals and dropping a controversial split decision to Logan Storley at Bellator 281.
Holland entered tonight with a 3-3 record in his last six bouts. Prior to tonight's bout, Holland had most recently fought at Noche UFC in September, dropping a split decision to Jack Della Maddalena which snapped back-to-back victories.