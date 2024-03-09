UFC 299 results & highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
Follow along with FanSided MMA live during UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera for results and highlights.
By Rami Hanna
The UFC's third pay-per-view of the year is here. Miami hosts UFC 299 as Sean O'Malley looks to make his first successful defense as the bantamweight champion against Marlon "Chito" Vera in a rematch.
O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in Boston with a Performance of the Night knockout to secure the gold. In his last five wins, he has finished four of his opponents via KO/TKO. Vera defeated O'Malley in August 2020 at UFC 252 and in his last five bouts, Vera is 4-1 with huge finishes against former champions Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz.
The co-main event features a lightweight bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and rising star Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier is coming off a loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 via knockout for the BMF title. Saint-Denis has finished his last five opponents and if needed, he will be entering the fourth and fifth rounds for the first time in his career.
The other fights on the main card feature the debut of Michael "Venom" Page as he takes on Kevin Holland in the welterweight division. Gilbert Burns looks to bounce back by derailing the hype train of Jack Della Maddalena, and in the opener to the main card, Song Yadong battles Petr Yan in a bantamweight bout with high stakes on the line.
The featured prelim for UFC 299 will be in the heavyweight division as Curtis Blaydes locks horns with Jailton Almeida. Blaydes is coming off a loss against Sergei Pavlovich last April and is ranked No. 5 in the heavyweight division. Almeida is currently on a 15-fight win streak and in his last nine wins, he has finished each opponent either by TKO or submission.
Also expected on the prelims is a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. In his last bout, Gamrot won his second main event in the UFC, this time against Rafael Fiziev via TKO (knee injury). Dos Anjos is moving back down to the lightweight division as he looks to get back on track in the winner's circle.
UFC 299 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley defeated Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Dustin Poirier defeated Benoit Saint Denis via KO, Round 2 - 2:32
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
Michael Page defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena defeated Gilbert Burns via KO, Round 3 - 3:43
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
Petr Yan defeated Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
PRELIMS
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Curtis Blaydes defeated Jailton Almeida via TKO, Round 2 - 0:36
Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber defeated Katlyn Cerminara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (29-28,29-28, 30-27)
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Kyler Phillips defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
EARLY PRELIMS
Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins
Philipe Lins defeated Ion Cutelaba via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Michel Pereira defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 1:01
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
Robelis Despaigne defeated Josh Parisian via KO, Round 0:18
C.J. Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev
Assu Almabayev defeated C.J. Vergara via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz
Joanne Wood defeated Maryna Moroz via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)