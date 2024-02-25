3 next PFL vs. Bellator fights that need to be made
- PFL vs. Bellator was a success, at least for Bellator fighters
- Of the six fights, Bellator athletes won five
- Here are three fights we'd like to see on the next event
By Jaren Kawada
1. Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Shane Burgos
Neither of these men competed on PFL vs. Bellator: Champs but are two of the most recognizable fighters on the respective roster. As the defending Bellator lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov did not fight for the PFL title as arguably the best fighter on the promotion's roster.
Since rising to fame in Bellator, the main criticism of Nurmagomedov has been his quality of competition. Shane Burgos, though not having much success in the PFL in 2023, still has a solid fanbase from his UFC career and would be the most notable name on the resume of Nurmagomedov should they compete.
Nurmagomedov has shown the skill set to compete against any lightweight in the world but has yet to be seriously challenged. Burgos has shown a lack of wrestling defense in recent performances but would hypothetically be the best and most dynamic striker the undefeated phenom would have faced in his career.
Fans want answers for both of these fighters and want both of their potentials to be tested and Burgos' contract has continued to persuade the promotion to throw him into spotlight fights.