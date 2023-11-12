Usman Nurmagomedov releases statement following PED suspension
Usman Nurmagomedov has spoken for the first time since news of his failed drug test was made public.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday it was announced that Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov had been fined and suspended following a failed drug test stemming from Bellator 300.
"I would like to give a comment regarding latest news on my suspension," Usman wrote on Instagram. "The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately I did not notify the athletic commission in advance. I would like to note that the California state athletic commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases."
Usman Nurmagomedov says he was 'undergoing treatment' ahead of Bellator 300
So far there's been no update from Bellator about the status of his title or his placement in the Bellator Grand Prix, but his win over Brent Primus has been overturned to a no contest.
Ariel Helwani spoke with Primus who released a statement.
"Today I was informed by Andy Foster that my opponent from Bellator 300 Usman Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance and the fight is now ruled a No Contest," he said. "I’d like to thank CSAC and Bellator for working together to promote a clean sport. I’m in the gym training hard and will be ready to get back into the Grand Prix.”
We'll update when more information is learned.