PFL Playoffs results: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos highlights
The final playoffs of the PFL 2023 season take place from The Theater at MSG in New York, and will feature the welterweights and the lightweights. Here are the highlights of all that happens.
PFL puts on its final playoff event for the 2023 season, with the welterweights and lightweights looking to secure their spots at the finals. This week, the PFL event takes place a little early with the Smart Cage taking over The Theater at MSG in New York on Wednesday evening.
The main event of the evening will be the lightweight semi-final between Clay Collard and Shane Burgos, with both of them being determined to end the night off in a major way. Before that, it will be another lightweight battle between Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Bruno Miranda, with both yet to be defeated in the Smart Cage in 2023.
The welterweights will witness the showcase bout between Sadibou Sy and Carlos Leal, and that promises heavy-hitting action. Solomon Renfro and Magomed Magomedkerimov will fill up the other welterweight semi-finals as they look to secure their spot at the finals.
The main card curtain-raiser will be an amateur lightweight bout between Biaggio Ali Walsh and Ed Davis. Before that, the prelims are stacked with a middleweight bout, four featherweight bouts.
The 10 fights on this PFL playoffs card will entertain fight fans one final time before the break leading up to the championship finals. The final four fights of the evening will be high-stakes as the athletes inch a bit closer to the coveted gold.
PFL Playoffs: Welterweights and lightweights results
PFL Playoffs Main Card
Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Clay Collard defeated Shane Burgos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Olivier Aubin-Mercier defeated Bruno Miranda via TKO, Round 2 - 4:41
Carlos Leal vs. Sadibou Sy
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sadibou Sy defeated Carlos Leal via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Magomed Magomedkerimov defeated Solomon Renfro via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Biaggio Ali Walsh defeated Ed Davis via TKO, Round 2 - 2:23
PFL Playoffs Prelim Card
Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alexei Pergande defeated Shawn Stefanelli via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Mostafa Rashed Nada vs. Korey Kuppe
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mostafa Rashed Nada defeated Korey Kuppe via TKO, Round 1 - 1:55
Abby Montes vs. Michelle Montague
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Michelle Montague defeated Abby Montes via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 3:38
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated David Zelner via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard
OFFICIAL RESULTS: John Caldone defeated Nathaniel Grimard via TKO - Round 1, 2:32