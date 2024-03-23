3 next opponents for Corey Anderson after Bellator Belfast
Corey Anderson won the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title over Karl Moore.
2. Ryan Bader
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader could potentially seek revenge against Anderson before he hangs up the gloves.
Anderson has teased a potential heavyweight move before he decides to retire. A possible run at titles in two divisions would likely be enticing for Anderson, especially after finally earning a major MMA world title.
Anderson got the better of Bader during the latter's light heavyweight stint. After back-to-back wins to begin his Bellator tenure, Anderson made a statement with a 51-second knockout of Bader at Bellator 268.
Anderson went on to challenge for the Bellator light heavyweight title in his next fight, while Bader turned his full-time attention to the heavyweight division.
Bader is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Renan Ferreira at PFL vs. Bellator in February. A timeline is uncertain for his return, but he's expected to defend the heavyweight belt in the coming months.
If there isn't a clear No. 1 light heavyweight contender for Anderson to face, a champion vs. champion matchup with Bader could make sense. Bader would get the chance at revenge, while Anderson would get the chance to make history.
If Anderson opts to make the move to heavyweight, he'd likely get an immediate title shot as a current titleholder, making a super fight with Bader possible.