3 next opponents for Corey Anderson after Bellator Belfast
Corey Anderson won the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title over Karl Moore.
3. Vadim Nemkov
Nemkov and Anderson have their fair share of history, making a trilogy not out of the question for both parties.
Nemkov made the full-time move to heavyweight earlier this year, vacating the light heavyweight title that Anderson ended up winning. His heavyweight debut went glowingly with an impressive submission of Bruno Cappelozza at PFL vs. Bellator.
Nemkov is knocking on the door of a potential heavyweight title shot against Bader, who he has a previous win over. He finished Bader at Bellator 244 to earn the light heavyweight title.
Leading up to Bellator Champions Series Belfast, Anderson expressed disappointment with Nemkov refusing to make a trilogy happen between them. As mentioned above, Anderson could chase Nemkov at heavyweight, especially if Nemkov ends up with the heavyweight belt.
There's some finality that needs to come to fruition between Anderson and Nemkov. After their first fight ended due to a head clash at Bellator 277, Nemkov put on a dominant performance in their rematch at Bellator 288.
It's unlikely that Nemkov would move back down to light heavyweight, especially after such a dominant performance in his heavyweight debut. This would mean that Anderson has to move up to heavyweight if he wants the Nemkov trilogy.
Anderson wanted to earn a world title not just to add to his career accolades, but to prove why he's one of the best light heavyweights in the world. But, Nemkov's title vacation leaves a shadow over the division and particularly Anderson after their two fights.
An Anderson vs. Nemkov trilogy would entice fans, especially with a heavyweight championship on the line. Depending on how things play out for the rest of 2024, a trilogy could be on the horizon for both fighters.