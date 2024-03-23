3 next opponents for Corey Anderson after Bellator Belfast
Corey Anderson won the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title over Karl Moore.
1. Luke Trainer
Luke Trainer earned a possible No. 1 contender spot when he won just a few fights before Anderson's title victory.
Trainer defeated Grant Neal by unanimous decision at Bellator Champions Series Belfast. He has won three fights in a row since his first professional loss to Simon Biyong at Bellator 281.
Trainer is arguably one of the top light heavyweight prospects in recent years. Training under former UFC standout Brad Pickett, Trainer is learning from some of the top UK MMA minds as he ascends the ladder.
Trainer is in a unique position in the Bellator light heavyweight title picture. Many of the top Bellator light heavyweights, as mentioned above, will be involved in the PFL season format.
This opens the door for Trainer to potentially earn a title shot sooner than expected,
Trainer has bounced back nicely since the loss to Biyong, with recent submission wins over Sullivan Cauley and Lucas Alsina. He could give Anderson some challenges with his grappling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prowess.
Trainer made his professional debut in March 2019 in a win over Gareth Hales at Rise of Champions 7. He made his Bellator debut at Bellator 267 after a triumphant showing on the Bellator Euro Series in 2020.
Trainer has title aspirations, and a matchup with Anderson could be around the corner. If Anderson doesn't get a big-name opponent for his next outing, Trainer would be the most logical option in the light heavyweight mix.