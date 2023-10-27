3 fights on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card you should watch
All eyes will be on Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's clash on Saturday, October 28 live from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Here are the three other fights on the card that you should watch.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their highly-anticipated bout dubbed the "Battle of the Baddest". The October 28 card features seven exciting fights, which is a showcase of the best fighters to look out for.
Fury and Ngannou will have all the attention of the combat sports world on them but the card offers more intriguing match-ups that could also steal the show. Here are three other matches on the Fury vs. Ngannou card that fight fans should tune in for.
Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye
Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye will compete in the co-main event of the evening. Both undefeated in their professional careers, Wardley and Adeleye are the fastest-rising heavyweights from the United Kingdom.
Wardley has held the British heavyweight title since 2022 and, at just 28 years old, he is being primed to be a top contender in the division under the management and guidance of Dillian Whyte. Standing across from him, Adeleye has fully immersed himself in the world of boxing having his Business Management dissertation focusing on the sport, and he looks to make a statement with this fight.
Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath
Another intriguing match is one that pits undeniable momentum up against experience. Moses Itauma is a southpaw fighter from the UK and he will be going up against Hungary's Istvan Bernath.
Itauma is impressive in that he is only 18 years old and he has already gone undefeated in his five fights since his January 2023 professional debut. Bernath, on the other hand, made his pro debut in early 2021 and went undefeated in his first 10 fights before suffering his first loss in December 2022, a loss that he looks to bounce back from with this fight.
Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran Gulvan
The preliminary bout will be the only one to not be in the heavyweight division, as it is a super welterweight match. The bout between Jack McGann and Alcibiade Durán Galván is a classic UK vs. USA clash and it has the opportunity to set the pace for the entire night.
McGann made his debut in mid-2018 and had nine fights with eight of them being victories, and he looks to continue increasing his stock in the division. Durán made his debut in early 2018 and, although he has a 12-win and 3-loss record, he has never been finished and he intends to keep it that way.