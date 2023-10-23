Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight week schedule
Here's how to watch all of the events leading up to, during, and after the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight week.
By Amy Kaplan
It's fight week for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou and the week is jam-packed with events to celebrate the potentially historic card.
The former UFC heavyweight champion steps into the boxing ring for the first time when he faces one of the GOATs of the heavyweight division. If Ngannou pulls out the victory it would be the first time an MMA fighter transitioned to boxing (at a high level) and was successful.
Here's all the events Top Rank will be hosting live from Saudi Arabia plus viewing information.
How to watch the Fury vs. Ngannou grand arrivals
- DATE: Tuesday, Oct. 24
- TIME: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on Top Rank's YouTube, X and Facebook
How to watch the Fury vs. Ngannou public workouts
- DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 25
- TIME: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on Top Rank's YouTube, X and Facebook
How to watch the Fury vs. Ngannou press conference
- DATE: Thursday, Oct. 26
- TIME: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on Top Rank's YouTube, X and Facebook
How to watch the Fury vs. Ngannou press conference
- DATE: Friday, Oct. 27
- TIME: 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on Top Rank's YouTube, X and Facebook
How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
- DATE: Saturday, Oct. 28
- TIME: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
- WATCH: PPV
How to watch the Fury vs. Ngannou post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, Oct. 28
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on Top Rank's YouTube, X and Facebook
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole week.