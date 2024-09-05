3 boxing fights you need to see in September
The month of September is an action-packed one in the world of combat sports. This is especially true when it comes to boxing, as the final month in the third quarter of the year is stacked. In different parts of the world, there is plenty of boxing action for fight fans to tune in to watch all throughout the month. There are some smaller events and there are some major events.
Amongst those, there are some boxing fights that fight fans will certainly want to tune in for. These are the fights that could define the month of September in the realm of boxing. Here are the three boxing fights that you certainly cannot miss in September.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga
Saturday, September 14
The 2024 Mexican Independence weekend is a busy one in combat sports. Mixed martial arts will see the UFC make its debut at the Las Vegas Sphere with UFC 306, affectionately referred to as Noche UFC. The card will feature two title fights as Sean O'Malley and Alexa Grasso defend their gold against Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko respectively. On the same night, just three miles away at the T-Mobile Arena, the boxing world will have its own celebration of Mexican Independence weekend.
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez holds three of the four recognized super middleweight titles, with the IBF championship being vacant. On Saturday, September 14, Alvarez will defend these titles against the WBA mandatory challenger. That challenger will be Puerto Rico's Edgar Berlanga. Undefeated in his 22-fight professional career, Berlanga hopes to pull off a major upset.
Having made his debut in October 2005, Alvarez has become a mainstay in the world of boxing. During this time, he has held world titles in four weight classes, ranging from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Alvarez is known for his excellent counterpunching abilities, and he is ranked inside the top five world's best active boxers list for several major publications and bodies. Alvarez is one of the boxing industry's biggest pay-per-view draws, and he headlines this major weekend.
As mentioned before, Berlanga remains undefeated in his 22-fight professional career. This will mark the first time in his career that he challenges for a major world championship. In 2021, Berlang fought at the T-Mobile Arena against Marcelo Coceres, and he captured the vacant WBO NABO super middleweight championship following a unanimous decision. On Saturday, September 14, Berlanga looks to recreate that success in a major way.
Here is the rest of the card:
- WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight title: Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Edgar Berlanga
- WBA world middleweight title: Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Danny Garcia
- Super middleweight: Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby
- Super lightweight: Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes
- Featherweight: Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro
Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua
Saturday, September 21
Anthony Joshua is set to make his return to the boxing ring on Saturday, September 21. He does so against Daniel Dubois. This fight, although only having one major championship on the line, has the potential to changes things in the entire heavyweight division. It all goes down at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion. With a professional career that began in 2013, Joshua has had some memorable feuds and boxing bouts over his decade-long career. His last fight took place in March, and that resulted in a second-round knockout victory over MMA-champion-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou. This fight against Dubois is a chance for Joshua to once again find himself being a champion, with his last title run ending on September 25, 2021, when Oleksandr Usyk captured the titles.
Dubois has held the IBF heavyweight title since June 2024. Dubois has had 23 fights in his seven-year-long career and, of those, he has won 21 fights. With 20 of his 21 wins coming by way of knockout, Dubois has an incredible 95% knockout-to-win percentage. His first title defense could be the one to solidify his reign immediately.
Here is the rest of the card:
- IBF heavyweight title: Daniel Dubois (c) vs. Anthony Joshua
- European middleweight title: Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Tyler Denny
- IBF super-featherweight title: Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington
- WBO interim light-heavyweight title: Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson
- Light-middleweight: Liam Smith vs. Josh Kelly
- Lightweight: Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Delfine Persoon
Friday, September 27
Live from the Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, a must-see boxing match takes place on Friday, September 27. This will be a match between Alycia Baumgardner and Delfine Persoon. The event is affectionately titled "Hit Like A Girl, Fight Like A Champion". This will be an exciting card with Baumgardner and Persoon serving as the headliners with a title on the line.
Baumgardner is the undisputed female super featherweight champion, having gained that distinction in February 2023. She has has a total of 16 fights in her seven-year career. Of those 16 fights, 15 have ended in favor of Baumgardner, with seven of those 15 wins coming by way of knockout. On September 27, Baumgardner makes a mandatory defense of her WBC super featherweight title.
Challenging her will be the experienced Delfine Persoon. Having started her professional career in 2009, Persoon has had 52 fights, with 49 of those being victories awarded to her. Persoon was previously in the lightweight division but eventually made the move down to super featherweight. Persoon looks to claim her first major championship in the division.
At time of writing, the rest of the fight card is yet to be revealed.