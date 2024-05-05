3 next opponents for Canelo Alvarez
Another Cinco De Mayo fight night has passed, and boxing's current Mexican superstar still stands tall. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) made the fourth successful defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship by soundly defeating fellow Mexico countryman Jaime Munguia over 12 rounds.
Alvarez's experience guided him through a relatively easy fight. In the first few rounds, Munguia started strong, throwing punches in combination, until a moment of sheer brilliance from Alvarez. A perfectly placed right uppercut in the fourth round landed, changing the course of the match and sending Munguia down for the first time in his career.
The younger Munguia did have his moments where he landed on Alvarez and used a jab to set up blows, yet after the knockdown, he seemed reluctant to exchange and took chances in spurts. Credit is given to Alvarez for remaining calm under Munguia's attacks while maintaining control of the fight's pace. Alvarez's timing when he counters is still elite and is one of the reasons Munguia looked out of his element. The judges scored the fight closer than most observers.
Alvarez was awarded a unanimous decision victory with scores of 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110.
Now, especially for a fighter as famous as Alvarez, the focus is on what he does next. Alvarez will always have opponents available, and he can pick and choose almost any opponent he wants.
"I don't know right now," Alvarez said when asked who he wanted to fight next. "I'm going to rest. I'm going to enjoy my family. But if the money is right, I can fight right now. I don't give a shit. I fought with everybody they said, I'm not going to fight. I fought all of them. So, right now, I can do whatever I want. And I'm Mexican."
Fansided MMA will examine the next three opponents fans want to see Alvarez fight and who is the most likely to find themselves standing across the ring from him.