3 of the best Conor McGregor fights, 1 of the worst
Conor McGregor has charted a UFC career with unforgettable triumphs as well as harrowing setbacks. Here are 3 of his best victories, and 1 of his worst defeats.
By Anwesha Nag
1. Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez - UFC 205 (November 2016)
Conor McGregor had predicted early in his career that he would one day become the first simultaneous two-division champion ever. What once sounded like a farfetched delusion became a reality of flesh and blood when he challenged Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt at UFC 205 and emerged victorious.
Not only did he successfully make history, but also paved the way for three others to become 'champ-champ' in the future.
After dropping Alvarez multiple times in the first round, McGregor stopped the reigning 155 lbs. champion halfway through the second round in a technical knockout. Using his formidable karate stance, McGregor created a false sense of security to lure his opponent in, only to break the illusion and step inside the pocket to land a flurry of punches that felled Alvarez to the mat.
Over the years, the UFC certainly has given the fans many noteworthy memories. Conor McGregor perched atop the cage with his two UFC belts at Madison Square Garden in New York, after apologizing to absolutely nobody, would go down in history as a hallmark moment.
We all know how the story went after this. One bitter rivalry, a brutal bus attack, and a vicious rear-naked choke later, McGregor’s soaring UFC immortality would come to a screeching halt in a way that even the Nate Diaz defeat could not.
McGregor has yet not managed to live down the submission tap of UFC 229, and he may never will. Many believe it is where his fall from grace began, despite an impressive 40-second comeback against Donald Cerrone after that.
Regardless of how Conor McGregor’s fighting career has looked like since his encounter with a certain Dagestani, one cannot take away from the fairytale that was told in New York 7 years ago.