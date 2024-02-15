2 fighters we want to see Canelo Alvarez fight next & 2 we don't
- Who is Canelo Alvarez fighting next?
- We have two matches we want to see and two we don't
- Canelo is fighting on May 4
When you sit on the top of any profession, especially in the world of sports, every move you make is scrutinized and analyzed. The current undisputed super middleweight champion, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs), has been one of boxing's biggest box office attractions for over a decade.
Who Alvarez will fight next is always a topic of discussion in boxing circles. With the four-division champion's prime nearing its end, the demand to see him against an elite opponent is as prevalent as ever, harkening back to when fans wanted to see Alvarez take on Gennadiy Golovkin.
Recently, Alvarez stated in an interview with TV Azteca that he plans to return to the squared circle on May 4 in Las Vegas. More importantly, he said that his opponent would be American rather than someone from his home country of Mexico. Alvarez is one of the few fighters in the sweet science that can pick and choose who he wants, as almost anybody from multiple weight classes would jump at the chance to face him.
Here are a couple of opponents we would like to see him step in the ring against and two we would rather not.
1. Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez - Want
David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) is the fighter with the highest demand from fans and media to face Alvarez. The two-time WBC super middleweight titleholder had a star-making 2023 that saw him secure two of the most significant victories of his career. Benavidez won a unanimous decision in a grudge match against Caleb Plant and stopped the often-avoided Demetrius Andrade in six rounds.
Possibly surpassing the demand Alvarez felt from fans to take on Golovkin back in 2016 and 2017, Benavidez is one of the final contenders left for Alvarez at super middleweight. And while he does hold the distinction of being the weight class's undisputed champion, not fighting Benavidez will be viewed as a blemish on Alvarez's resume at the end of his career.
Since losing to Dmitry Bivol in 2021, Alvarez has opted to have events that would draw money in lieu of competitive fights that fans wanted to see. Benavidez checks both boxes as both a huge event and a competitive match that could be a war.
Benavidez is not only the fight that fans want to see the most but also the one that would add the most to Alvarez's legacy.
2. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford - Want
While a fight with Benavidez would be huge on its own account, it wouldn't compare to the massive attraction that a fight with Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) would be. A section of fans believe the undisputed welterweight champion, despite the difference in size, is skilled enough and has the right style to defeat Alvarez.
It could be that they are overly enamored with Crawford's recent performance against Errol Spence, whom he dominated from start to finish over nine one-sided rounds.
For Alvarez, a fight against Crawford would be purely to satisfy his curiosity and enhance his bank account. A victory over Crawford would be tarnished and discredited as a win over a smaller fighter. A loss would devastate him and damage how he is remembered when his career ends.
However, there are few matches currently in boxing that would capture the attention of the entirety of the combat sports world. It would also transcend into mainstream sports. The fight would have the potential of being the highest-grossing fight either fighter has taken part in, which is saying a lot when it comes to Alvarez, who has been in numerous high-selling PPV events.
The intrigue in seeing a great fighter move up three weight classes to challenge a fellow great is enough for fans to want it to take place.
1. Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo - Don't want
The fight that has been rumored and has the highest probability of taking place next is a bout with former junior middleweight and middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs). Recently, Alvarez defeated Charlo's brother, Jermell, in a tepid affair that felt like a waste of time as the undisputed junior middleweight champion provided little resistance.
While the older and bigger Charlo should provide a more stern test for Alvarez, due to his lack of activity, there is little interest in the match. After a tougher-than-expected fight against Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021, Charlo spent over two years out of the ring due to various issues. He only recently returned in November 2023 against Jose Benavidez, a fighter who has primarily fought in the junior welterweight and welterweight divisions.
A fight with Alvarez will feel unearned for Charlo, especially when more worthy contenders are available.
2. Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia - Don't want
In his interview with TV Azteca, Alvarez seemingly extinguished any rumors of a fight with former junior middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) taking place next. Depending on what happens in May, Alvarez will likely fight twice in 2024, with his next fight in September.
Munguia is one of boxing's most exciting fighters, with a majority of his fights turning into all-action brawls. Munguia moved up to super middleweight in 2023, and in his first fight in the division, he participated in what many considered the Fight of the Year against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.
For those who have been less than entertained by Alvarez's most recent few outings, a fight with Munguia, at the least, would guarantee an exciting night of boxing. However, the 27-year-old Munguia has plateaued over the last few years and has outright refused to fight in title fights even when he was the mandatory challenger. At 27 years old with over 40 fights, he is still largely unproven.
Alvarez vs. Munguia would provide fireworks, but it's a fight with no sell-by date and can occur at any time. There is no urgency or demand from fans to see the all-Mexican showdown.