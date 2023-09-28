Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo full betting odds
Here are the odds for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo card that will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
By Rami Hanna
On Saturday, Sept. 30 at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the highly anticipated undisputed super middleweight championship bout arrives when Canelo Alvarez (59-2, 39 KO's) defends against the undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1, 19 KO's), who elected to go up two weight classes to fight one of the greatest boxers today.
Charlo became the undisputed light middleweight champion after scoring a TKO against Brian Castaño in May of 2022 in a rematch from their bout from July 2021 which ended in a split-decision draw. Charlo has not suffered a loss since December 2018 when he suffered his first professional loss to Tony Harrison.
Alvarez is 4-1 in his last five professional bouts where he has defeated the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, he won his trilogy against Gennady Golovkin and earlier this year, he beat John Ryder to retain his title for a fifth time successfully. The only losses to come to Alvarez's career were against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol.
Alvarez and Charlo will be making history when they become the first four-belt vs. four-belt bout to happen on the men's side of boxing. Both men have never suffered a defeat by knockout and their journey to this battle has been a test to their endurance and phenomenal knockout power they have used to take over their divisions.
What are the odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo?
According to DraftKings. Alvarez is a -400 favorite against Charlo. Charlo is the underdog with odds of +300 against Alvarez as both men look to continue to cement their legacies as the greatest today in one of the biggest fights of the century.
The co-main event will feature undefeated boxer and the -475 favorite Jesus Ramos battling the +330 underdog Erickson Lubin. Lubin bounced back from his second loss in his career by knocking out Luis Arias in the fifth round of his last bout. Ramos is currently undefeated with a 20-0 record.
The main card will also feature the undefeated Elijah Garcia who comes in as the -400 favorite when he takes on Armando Resendiz who is the +290 underdog. Garcia is 15-0 with a majority of his wins coming by knockout. Resendiz only loss came in 2021 and since then he has finished back-to-back opponents.
The opener to the main card will be for the interim WBC world welterweight championship when Yordenis Ugas battles Mario Barrios. Ugas comes into this as the -295 favorite, his last win was against the legendary Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision. Barrios comes into this bout as the underdog at +220 with his last bout being a win by corner stoppage against Jovanie Santiago.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo full betting odds
Canelo Alvarez (-400) vs. Jermell Charlo (+300)
Jesus Ramos (-475) vs. Erickson Lubin (+330)
Elijah Garcia (-400) vs. Armando Resendiz (+290)
Yordenis Ugas (-295) vs. Mario Barrios (+220)
Oleksandr Gvozdyk (-2500) vs. Isaac Rodrigues (+1100)
Frank Sanchez (-4000) vs. Scott Alexander (+1400)