2 of the best European UFC champions, 1 of the worst
There have been a lot of UFC champions from Europe, some were great and others ... not so much.
By Joe O’Grady
Worst: Germaine de Randamie
Germaine de Randamie, who was born in the Netherlands, was able to win the inaugural UFC women's featherweight championship with her 2017 decision victory over Holly Holm. Coming into the fight, de Randamie was just 6-3 in professional MMA, but her impressive background as an undefeated kickboxer was enough to warrant her a shot at the first-ever UFC women's featherweight championship.
What earned de Randamie a place as possibly the worst European UFC champion in history is not necessarily her crowning performance against Holm, rather, it was everything that followed her UFC 208 bout.
De Randamie totaled zero title defenses and held the title for less than six months. She was inevitably stripped of the championship due to her unwillingness to fight Cris "Cyborg" Justino. This was a controversial moment in UFC history, as Justino was the rightful next contender for the championship with many at the time believing she was the top pound-for-pound female fighter in the world. It was the fight to make, but de Randamie declined the opportunity due to her skepticism about Justino's performance-enhancing drug history.
On top of everything, her opponent Holm, was coming into the championship bout on a two-fight losing streak, had not won a fight in nearly a year and a half, and had never competed at featherweight before in her career. The women's featherweight division will likely always be known for Amanda Nunes' dominant reign and for good reason, as "The Iron Lady" era is one that the UFC would likely want to leave in the past.