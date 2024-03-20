2 of the best European UFC champions, 1 of the worst
There have been a lot of UFC champions from Europe, some were great and others ... not so much.
By Joe O’Grady
Best: Leon Edwards
While Leon Edwards is still in the midst of his reign as UFC welterweight champion, the man fighting out of Birmingham, England has already made his mark as one of the greatest in the division's history. While born in Jamaica, Edwards moved to England at a young age and has joined Michael Bisping as the only other undisputed English champion in company history.
For years, Edwards was overlooked by fans and underrated by many in the fight community with very few believing he was championship caliber. His current 13-fight unbeaten streak beginning in 2016 which includes his historic head kick knockout victory over Kamaru Usman in 2022 has since put all doubters to silence.
Even after raising welterweight gold for the first time, many believed his miraculous finish over one of the all-time greats was a fluke. "Rocky" once again quieted the skeptics with a decisive victory over Usman accompanied by a dominant decision victory over Colby Covington later in that year. It is hard to believe that just a few years ago, Edwards was removed from the UFC rankings and seemed to be in a contentious spot with the promotion. Since then, he has earned all the respect and acclaim he's received, and is firmly cemented as one of the top European fighters of all-time.
With no signs of age or performance declining, Edwards looks like he could hold the welterweight championship for years to come. His well-rounded game with precise striking and high level grappling has proven to be too much for the competition over the past several years and with many exciting welterweight contenders waiting in the wings, his résumé could look even better in the future.