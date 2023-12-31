Leon Edwards says he's fighting at UFC 300
Leon Edwards claims he's in talks with the UFC for a UFC 300 fight.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards claims he already has his next title defense booked.
According to Edwards, he'll be fighting at UFC 300 in April versus an unnamed opponent. He made the announcement when he was honored at halftime of Aston Villa’s home win over Burnley at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
"I will defend my belt in April at UFC 300 in Vegas again, then hopefully in the summertime get a fight back home in Birmingham at Villa Park," he said (h/t The Mirror for the transcription). "I'm in talks with the UFC, so hopefully we can get it done."
Edwards, who lives in Birmingham, England was given a kit with "Champ" and the number 1 on it while speaking to the crowd.
Edwards is coming off a win over Colby Covington at UFC 296.
Shortly after defeating Covington, Edwards explained that he wasn't interested in Belal Muhammad next, despite him being the most deserving of the shot.
"I don’t feel like Belal should be next. I’ve done it before. I’ve won like 10 fights and didn’t get a title shot. So, what makes him different or more privileged? There are definitely other options," he said during his post-fight interview. "Colby already skipped the line already, to get the fight so let’s see who’s next. Like I said before, this is the ‘Rocky’ era, it’s my era now and I’ll keep reigning, whoever’s next. It doesn’t matter, they’re all similar styles anyway. All boxers and wrestlers, it’s what I’ve built my career on. So, whoever comes next, it’s whatever."