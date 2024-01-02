10 of the best slaps in sports, movies and television
Ranking 10 of the funniest, most iconic or downright wild slaps in the history of pop culture.
By Amy Kaplan
8. Moonstruck: 'Snap out of it!'
You don't even need to have seen the movie Moonstruck to know this iconic moment.
The story is Loretta Castorini (Cher) a widow, who falls in love with her fiance's brother, Ronny Cammareri (Nicolas Cage). They end up sleeping together and Loretta feels guilty but Ronny chooses that moment to profess his love to Loretta.
Her response? Two slaps and an iconic line, "Snap out of it!"
The funny thing is, Cage said after the movie came out, people would just slap him on the street.
"For the longest time, back from Moonstruck, I would walk to the airport and people just had a habit of saying, 'Snap out of it!' and I did get slapped a few times," Cage told Entertainment Tonight. "Oh yeah, I did. And that, you know, it's part of the job."
I imagine they aren't doing that anymore.
7. The Godfather
Marlon Brando as The Godfather is unmatched. His acting, his performance, the movie, the charecter, there's never been anthing like it since.
And one of the many reasons the movie was so good was because it felt authentic. And did you know, the iconic scene in The Godfather where Don Corleone slaps singer Johnny Fontane for crying, it wasn't scripted.
According to the The Godfather’ associate producer Gray Frederickson, Brando was frustrated with Al Martino, the man who played Fontane.
“Marlon was very frustrated with Al Martino, because Al Martino was not an actor. Marlon got so angry – that bit where he shakes him and says, ‘Act like a man!’, Marlon really felt that way. That was him expressing his frustration with Al. And Al was never happy, he was always complaining. He felt that he was not respected on the movie. Marlon did not respect Al.”