10 of the best boxers of all time
Ranking boxing's most prolific and hard hitting champions.
3. Henry Armstrong
Henry Armstrong was one of the most important and talented boxers of the 1930s. Widely considered one of the greatest welterweight champions of his era, Armstrong fought across the featherweight and lightweight divisions as well ultimately finishing his career with a record of 151-21 and 101 knockouts.
Though Armstrong was born Henry Melody Jackson Jr. he made his fame with the former name and went on to be named The Ring Magazine's "Fighter of the Year" in 1937. He defended his lightweight title nineteen times in two years between 1937 and 1938. His rivalries and eventual defeats of the likes of Lou Ambers for the lightweight title cement him as an all-time great fighter of the 1930s.
Armstrong stood at only 5'5" so he had to get close and barrage his opponents with heavy looping punches. This technique was quite effective as he had tremendous infighting ability and managed to have a career triple-digit knockout record.
Armstrong's activity, streak of durability, and wins in multiple weight classes, prove his status as one of boxing's best.