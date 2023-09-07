1 UFC 293 fighter on the chopping block
This UFC veteran needs to get a win at UFC 293 to keep his career alive.
UFC 293 returns to Sydney, Australia for the first time since 2017 and the card is being headlined by Israel Adesanya (24-2), who will defend his middleweight title against No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland (27-5).
With a fresh new face to for his challenge, Adesanya looks to start his second run as the champ with a defining performance in his first title defense, while Strickland looks to be a party pooper and pull off one of the biggest upsets in the sport. Along with the main event, there are plenty of fighters on the rise of being contenders and on the verge of being cut from the UFC roster, and one of those fighters is John Makdessi (18-8) who could be on the wrong end of phone call if he loses.
The UFC veteran is 38 years old and has 26 professional fights. He's been with the promotion since 2010 and has successfully maintained a positive record of 11 wins and eight losses inside the Octagon. He is coming off a loss and has lost two of his last three via decision. Makdessi's last win comes off Ignacio Bahamondes via split decision in 2021 and his last knockout win stems all the way back in 2015.
Throughout his UFC career he has managed to finish three of his opponents via KO/TKO and on the returning end he has been on the wrong side of punches twice and been submitted once. Makdessi will need to look for a finish in hopes of remaining with the UFC, or else he could be pegged with bing a forgettable fighter.
John Makdessi will fight Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 293
At UFC 293, Makdessi will face Jamie Mullarkey (16-6) on the prelims. Mullarkey also coming off a loss and will be motivated to get back into the win column in front of a home crowd. In his UFC tenure, he has fought tough opponents like Michael Johnson and Francisco Prado and lost to contenders such as Jalin Turner and Brad Riddell.
Mullarkey is a fighter who comes forward to engage in war and looks to make a highlight of getting the finish or being finished. With the advantage of reach, leg reach, and height, he will look to capitalize on maintaining distance while being accurate with his strikes.
At this moment according to DraftKings, Makdessi is a sizeable underdog at odds of (+215), meanwhile, Mullarkey is favored at (-265).