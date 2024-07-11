Fansided MMA
World men's boxing champions list: The Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO title holders in every weight class

Breaking down every boxing champion in each division.

By Luke White

BOX-JPN
BOX-JPN / YUICHI YAMAZAKI/GettyImages
Today's era in boxing recognizes four different sanctioning bodies as having the legitimacy to crown world champions. In order of their age of recognition in the sport, the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO crown title holders in seventeen weight divisions (The WBA and WBC also recognize the bridgerweight division). This is a massive expansion from the original eight glamour divisions that each only had one champion. It's why becoming a multi-weight title holder has lost some of it's luster (Adrien Broner anyone?). In addition to this, The Ring magazine crowns a champion as well. This titleholder is internationally recognized in most circles as the lineal champion of the division.

Diehard and casual boxing fans have often listed the proliferation of more belts and world titles up there with too many PPV's and bad judging as their chief complaints. In fact, most full time boxing journalists can't name the IBF champion in the flyweight division without looking it up. Spoiler, it's vacant. This is to say nothing about the plethora of regional, international, and interim title holders. And as if things couldn't get any more confusing, different sanctioning bodies actually have different names for the same weight classes. For example, the WBA refers to the 154 pound division as super welterweight where as the IBF refers to it as junior middleweight. For this reason, the weight limits are listed next to their respective divisions.

It is nearly a weekly occurrence that world title belts are vacated, interim champions elevated, champions stripped and unification fights won. This list is meant to provide a current look at all the champions across every weight class recognized by the four sanctioning bodies. For levity, interim champions are omitted. Special shout out to Japan, in large part because of two guys named Inoue, they control all the world titles in both junior featherweight and bantamweight.

Heavyweight: Unlimited

The Ring: Oleksandr Usyk WBA: Oleksandr Usyk WBC: Oleksandr Usyk IBF:    Daniel Dubois WBO: Oleksandr Usyk

Bridgerweight: 224 pounds

WBA: vacant WBC: Lawrence Okolie
The Ring, IBF and WBO do not recognize the bridgerweight division.

Cruiserweight: 200 pounds

The Ring: Jai Opetaia WBA: Gilberto Ramirez WBC: Noel Mikaelyan IBF:    Jai Opetaia WBO: Chris Billam-Smith

Light heavyweight: 175 pounds

The Ring: Artur Beterbiev WBA: Dmitry Bivol WBC: Artur Beterbiev IBF:    Artur Beterbiev WBO: Artur Beterbiev

Super middleweight: 168 pounds

The Ring: Saul Alvarez WBA: Saul Alvarez WBC: Saul Alvarez IBF:    Saul Alvarez WBO: Saul Alvarez

Middleweight: 160 pounds

The Ring: vacant WBA: Erislandy Lara WBC: Carlos Adames IBF:    Janibek Alimkhanuly WBO: Janibek Alimkhanuly

Junior middleweight: 154 pounds

The Ring: Jermell Charlo WBA: Israil Madrimov WBC: Sebastian Fundora IBF:   Bakhram Murtazaliev WBO: Sebastian Fundora

Welterweight: 147 pounds

The Ring: Terence Crawford WBA: Terence Crawford WBC: Mario Barrios IBF:   Jaron Ennis  WBO: Terence Crawford

Junior welterweight: 140 pounds

The Ring: Teofimo Lopez WBA: Isaac Cruz WBC: Vacant IBF:   Liam Paro WBO: Teofimo Lopez

Lightweight: 135 pounds

The Ring: vacant WBA: Gervonta Davis WBC: Shakur Stevenson IBF:   Vasyl Lomachenko WBO: Denys Berinchyk 

Junior lightweight: 130 pounds

The Ring: vacant WBA: Lamont Roach Jr. WBC: Robson Conceicao IBF:   Anthony Cacace WBO: Emanuel Navarrete

Featherweight: 126 pounds

The Ring: vacant WBA: Nick Ball WBC: Rey Vargas IBF:   Luis Alberto Lopez  WBO: Rafael Espinoza

Junior featherweight: 122 pounds

The Ring: Naoya Inoue WBA: Naoya Inoue WBC: Naoya Inoue IBF:   Naoya Inoue WBO: Naoya Inoue

Bantamweight: 118 pounds

The Ring: vacant WBA: Takuma Inoue WBC: Junto Nakatani IBF: Ryosuke Nishida WBO: Yoshiki Takei

Junior bantamweight: 115 pounds

The Ring: Jesse Rodriguez WBA: Fernando Martinez WBC: Jesse Rodriquez IBF:   Fernando Martinez WBO: Kosei Tanaka

Flyweight: 112 pounds

The Ring: vacant WBA: Seigo Akui WBC: vacant IBF:    vacant WBO: vacant

Junior flyweight: 108 pounds

The Ring: Kenshiro Teraji WBA: Kenshiro Teraji WBC: Kenshiro Teraji IBF:   Sivenathi Nontshinga WBO: vacant

Strawweight: 105 pounds

The Ring: vacant WBA: CP Freshmart WBC: Melvin Jerusalem IBF:   Ginjiro Shigeoka WBO: Oscar Collazo

