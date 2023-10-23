Why are UFC purses not public information?
Everything you need to know about UFC fighter pay.
By Amy Kaplan
It's been years since UFC fans have gotten exact payout information from UFC events. It used to be information that the various athletic commissions released the day after an event, but that information isn't as free-flowing anymore.
But why?
The answer is complicated but it basically boils down to privacy. In 2019, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced it would no longer release the information due to confidentiality. Other commissions followed suit. Very few commissions still release this information.
In April 2021, Florida announced it would no longer release pay information.
"The purse for that event has been deemed a trade secret by the promoter and therefore exempt from public record," Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation's Patrick Fargason told Nolan King.
That doesn't mean that non-reputable outlets and social media influencers won't still try to "report" the purse information. You just have to be smart about who you can trust.
UFC 294 purses have not been officially released
For example, UFC 294 purses have not been released, despite several engagement farmers on Twitter claiming they know what each fighter made.
One of the states that does release purses is Utah, which revealed the pay for UFC 291 athletes earlier this year. California also still releases the fight purses as they did with the Bellator 300 payouts from earlier this month.