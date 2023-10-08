Bellator 300 salaries: Cris Cyborg tops payouts by double
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in San Diego, CA Bellator hosted Bellator 300, an event that was meant to be historic for the promotion. The card was originally set to have four title fights but after Linton Vassell fell ill it was reduced to three. Then former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane missed weight making the third title fight complicated.
But overall the night was a success. In the main event, lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov remained undefeated by besting Brent Primus on the scorecards, retaining his title, and advancing to the Bellator Grand Prix finals. In the co-main event, Cris "Cyborg" Justino returned to MMA after boxing for two years to prove she's still the GOAT with a first-round TKO of Cat Zingano. And Liz Carmouche battered friend and former teammate Macfarlane for a fifth-round TKO finish.
Now the California State Athletic Commission has released the payouts for the card (h/t MMA Junkie).
Bellator 300 salaries
MAIN CARD
- Usman Nurmagomedov: $150,000 vs. Brent Primus: $150,000
- Cris Cyborg: $300,000 vs. Cat Zingano: $150,000
- Liz Carmouche: $150,000 vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $150,000
PRELIMS
- Bobby Seronio: $8,000 vs. Alberto Garcia: $2,000
- Leah McCourt: $60,000 vs. Sara McMann: $30,000
- Sergio Cossio: $60,000 vs. Jesse Roberts: $12,000
- Kai Kamaka: $76,000 vs. Henry Corrales: $50,000
- Slim Trabelsi: $60,000 vs. Davion Franklin: $75,000
- Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov: $100,000 vs. Maciej Rozanski: $23,000
- Mukhamed Berkhamov: $66,000 vs. Herman Terrado: $22,000
- Grant Neal: $60,000 vs. Romero Cotton: $50,000
- Jena Bishop: $56,000 vs. Ilara Joanne: $23,000
- Josh Hokit: $10,000) vs. Spencer Smith: $5,000
Its unclear if this will be the last Bellator event, and right now Bellator is scheduled to hold an event in Chicago next month but with sale rumors looming, anything could happen.