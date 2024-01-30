Who is Zhu Rong?
- Zhu Rong is fighting at Road to UFC
- He's not an unfamiliar face to UFC fans
- He will fight for a UFC contract versus Shin Haraguchi
By Amy Kaplan
There will be six fighters from Asia competing for a UFC contract on the season finale of Road to the UFC, season 2. The event will take place directly after the UFC Vegas 85 main card concludes in Las Vegas, NV and will air on UFC Fight Pass.
One of the men on the card is Zhu Rong (sometimes referred to as Rongzhu), who will compete against Shin Haraguchi.
Rong is a Chinese lightweight who fights out of Enbo Fight Club in Shanghai, China. He was originally slated to face Haraguchi in December but the card was postponed.
This is not the first time UFC fans will have seen Rong fought though. Even before he competed on the Road to UFC season, he had three UFC appearances. He made his debut versus Rodrigo Vargas in 2021, but lost the fight via unanimous decision.
He bounced back with a win against Brandon Jenkins, but he missed weight. He got one more chance, missed weight again and lost via a third round submission to Ignacio Bahamondes.
He earned a second round win at UAE Warriors 34 in 2022 before entering Road to UFC. He's won both of his appearances including a first-round knockout of Sung Chan Hong and a decision over Sang Uk Kim.
ROAD TO UFC FINALE CARD | Directly after the main event | UFC Fight Pass
- Zhu Rong (23-5-0) vs. Shin Haraguchi (2-0-0)
- Li Kaiwen (2-0-0) vs. Yi Zha (23-4-0)
- Rei Tsuruya (2-0-0) vs. Niushiyue Ji (2-0-0)
Follow along on fight night for all your live updates for UFC Vegas 85 and Road to UFC.