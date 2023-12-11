UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 results
By Amy Kaplan
On Sunday, just hours after UFC Vegas 83 was concluded, the promotion hosted the UFC Fight Pass International 5. This is the fifth installment of the grappling show, with two legends of the game headlining the card.
Nicholas Meregali will rematch Felipe Pena years after their first match. The two will complete in a 10 minute absolute match.
The card was originally supposed to feature Georges St-Pierre, but he had to postpone his debut due to injury and instead will work on commentary. Also dropped from the card is Gordon Ryan who also suffered an injury.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 results [UPDATED]
Nicholas Meregali defeated Felipe Pena via rear-naked choke in overtime
Nicky Rodriguez defeated Yuri Simões via points in overtime
Mason Fowler defeated Haisam Rida via kimura in regulation
Victor Hugo defeated Dan Manasoiu via americana in overtime
Jonnatas Gracie defeated Nicky Ryan via points in overtime
Elisabeth Clay defeated Luiz Monteiro via toe hold in regulation
Vagner Rocha defeated Victor Silverio via rear-naked choke in overtime
Aaron Wilson defeated Cristian Guzman via arm bar in regulation
Hannah Goldy defeated Amanda Mazza via arm bar in regulation
Achilles Rocha defeated Andy Varela by points after overtime