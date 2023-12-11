Fansided MMA
Everything you need to know about who won at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 headlined by Nicholas Meregali vs. Felipe Pena.

By Amy Kaplan

Nicholas Meregali vs. Felipe Pena
Nicholas Meregali vs. Felipe Pena / Amy Kaplan
On Sunday, just hours after UFC Vegas 83 was concluded, the promotion hosted the UFC Fight Pass International 5. This is the fifth installment of the grappling show, with two legends of the game headlining the card.

Nicholas Meregali will rematch Felipe Pena years after their first match. The two will complete in a 10 minute absolute match.

The card was originally supposed to feature Georges St-Pierre, but he had to postpone his debut due to injury and instead will work on commentary. Also dropped from the card is Gordon Ryan who also suffered an injury.

FanSided MMA is mat side and will bring you all the live results as they happen.

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 results [UPDATED]

Nicholas Meregali defeated Felipe Pena via rear-naked choke in overtime

Nicky Rodriguez defeated Yuri Simões via points in overtime

Mason Fowler defeated Haisam Rida via kimura in regulation

Victor Hugo defeated Dan Manasoiu via americana in overtime

Jonnatas Gracie defeated Nicky Ryan via points in overtime

Elisabeth Clay defeated Luiz Monteiro via toe hold in regulation

Vagner Rocha defeated Victor Silverio via rear-naked choke in overtime

Aaron Wilson defeated Cristian Guzman via arm bar in regulation

Hannah Goldy defeated Amanda Mazza via arm bar in regulation

Achilles Rocha defeated Andy Varela by points after overtime

