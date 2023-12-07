Who is Talita Alencar?
Talita Alencar is a rising force in women's MMA and, at UFC Vegas 83, she finally lands in the UFC. Here is all you need to know about her.
Talita Alencar is a rising force in women's MMA, and she finally makes her landing in the UFC. As the UFC puts on its penultimate event of the year, Alencar looks to ring in the new year on a high.
Alencar was born in Carutapera in the Maranhão state of Brazil in 1990. Over the years, Alencar has become well-versed in the art of grappling and has gone on to gain a black belt as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.
Before earning her black belt, Alencar became a world jiu-jitsu champion in colored belts. She also went on to earn three IBJJF World No-Gi titles, two European No-Gi titles, and more.
With her career in combat sports starting in 2017, Alencar went on to make her professional MMA debut in July 2021. Alencar started off at Titan FC before joining the LFA for a brief period, and that has all led to her joining the UFC.
A BJJ phenomenon enters the women's strawweight division
Alencar was undefeated in her professional career, having four wins and zero losses when she was invited to be a part of the 2023 Contender Series. With a UFC contract on the line, Alencar fought to a draw against Stephanie Luciano.
The result of the bout saw Luciano get a UFC contract but Alencar did not manage to do the same. She now gets a chance to be a part of the UFC with a spot on the UFC Vegas 83 card, and she looks to make the most of it.
Alencar will be going up against Rayanne dos Santos at the event headlined by Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. In contrast to Alencar, dos Santos is quite experienced and has 20 professional bouts to her name.
Both dos Santos and Alencar will be making their promotional debuts on Saturday, December 9, and they will both be looking to make the most of the given opportunity. Alencar will utilize her polished BJJ skills to make a grand entrance into the world's premiere women's strawweight division.