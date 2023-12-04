UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 83.
By Amy Kaplan
The final UFC APEX card of the year will be UFC Vegas 83 headlined by Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. The card was initially supposed to take place in Shanghai, China but due to undisclosed reasons, will now land in Las Vegas, NV.
The card is headlined by Yadong, who was meant to headline in his home country before the change. Yadong is coming off a TKO win over Ricky Simón in April 2023. His opponent, Gutiérrez is coming off a decision win over Alateng Heili in October.
The co-main event is a fight put together on just two weeks' notice. Former title challenger Anthony Smith took the fight on short notice against Khalil Rountree Jr. who was meant to fight at UFC Austin. Smith is coming off a split-decision win over Ryan Spann. Rountree Jr. is on a four-fight win streak with a recent first-round TKO of Chris Daukaus in August.
UFC Vegas 83 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 10 p.m. ET |
#7 Yadong Song (20-7-1) vs. #14 Chris Gutierrez (20-4-2)
#8 Anthony Smith (37-18-0) vs. #11 Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5-0)
#12 Su Mudaerji (16-5-0) vs. Allan Nascimento (20-6-0)
Nasrat Haqparast (15-5-0) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-6-0)
Jun Yong Park (17-5-0) vs. Andre Muniz (23-6-0)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 7 p.m. ET |
Song Kenan (20-7-0) vs. Kevin Jousset (9-2-0)
HyunSung Park (8-0-0) vs. Shannon Ross (13-8-0)
Luana Santos (6-1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (8-4-0)
Tatsuro Taira (14-0-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-2-0)
Rayanne Amanda (0-1-0) vs. Talita Alencar (0-0-1)
UFC Vegas 83 fight odds
According to DraftKings, Yadong is the favorite at -395 over the +310 underdog Gutierrez. In the co-main event, Rountree Jr. is the favorite at -238 and Smith is sitting at a +195 underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.