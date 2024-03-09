Who is Robelis Despaigne?
Robelis Despaigne is undefeated with four first round knockouts ahead of his UFC debut.
UFC debutant Robelis Despaigne will make his first walk to the Octagon on one of the biggest cards in recent promotional history.
The heavyweight Despaigne will face Josh Parisian at UFC 299 on March 9 in Miami. He'll make his UFC debut after an impressive showing thus far in his professional MMA career.
Before Despaigne made his MMA debut, he was already considered one of the most dangerous combat athletes in the world. An Olympic bronze medalist in taekwondo, Despaigne is known for his freakish power and agility for an athlete with his physical attributes.
One of Despaigne's attributes exceeds that of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. He has the longest arm reach (87 inches) which is the longest in UFC history by a considerable margin.
Despaigne also shows a tendency for quick outings inside the cage. His last three fights have lasted a combined 19 seconds, and all four of his victories have ended in a first-round knockout.
Check out Despaigne's ridiculous power in the highlight clip below.
Standing at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, Despaigne is a behemoth, even for the UFC heavyweight division. He's looking to add his name to a slew of top Cuban athletes who have competed inside the Octagon, including Yoel Romero and Héctor Lombard.
Despaigne will face a tested veteran in Parisian for his first UFC test. The Dana White's Contender Series alumni Parisian has earned wins over the likes of Alan Baudot and Roque Martinez during his promotional tenure.
The 35-year-old Despaigne is in the UFC for a good time, and likely not a long time. Another quick win over Parisian could catapult him towards the heavyweight Top 15.
First thing's first for Despaigne as he looks to make a statement in his UFC debut. The spotlight will be firmly on him at UFC 299, and we'll find out soon if the immense pre-fight hype was warranted.