Who is Ramon Taveras?

UFC kicks off its 2024 PPV calendar with a trip to Toronto, Canada for UFC 297. The card headlined by Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis will also see new names join the roster officially, and amongst those will be Ramon Taveras.
Born on Jan. 9, 1994, in Jacksonville, Florida, Taveras has just entered his 30s and now finds himself an athlete in the UFC bantamweight division. Taveras has a background in mixed martial arts and, over the years, he has gained the nickname The Savage.
Taveras' amateur career spanned three years between 2016 and 2019. During that time, he won six out of the seven bouts he had, with his only loss on the amateur circuit happening in his debut.
Taveras' pro debut came in November 2019, with a majority of his professional career happening in Florida's Combat Night promotion. Eventually, that landed him a spot on Dana White's Contender Series season 7, and Taveras would showcase his perseverance in a whole different way.
Ramon Taveras is looking for redemption at UFC 297
In his first DWCS opportunity, Taveras went up against Serhiy Sidey, and it proved unsuccessful for him at that time. He managed to return for the season finale for a second shot at getting a UFC contract, and he managed to get a thunderous first-round knockout that saw him earn the contract.
Over the course of his four-year-long professional career, Taveras has built a 9-win and 2-loss record. Taveras' promotional debut comes at UFC 297, and he goes up against a former foe, as the two run it back.
Taveras will clash with Sidey once more, hoping to even the score between them two as they make their first trip to the fabled octagon at the Scotiabank Arena. Sidey is from Canada and, as a result, will have the home crowd on his side but Taveras could swing that momentum his way to make a statement.
Taveras looks to get a victory over the man who prevented him from getting to the UFC sooner. A win at UFC 297 will not only make a statement to the bantamweight division as Taveras has his debut match but it will also serve as redemption for himself.
Taveras will be on the UFC 297 preliminary card against Sidey.