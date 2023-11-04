Who owns the Professional Fighters League?
Everything you need to know about the PFL's ownership structure.
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is one of the sport's newest promotions having been founded in 2017 by Donn Davis. The promotion launched in 2018 and is billed as the only MMA promotion that has a season format, rather than year-round like the UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship.
In 2017, MMAX Investment Partners acquired the assets of the World Series of Fighting and restructured it into what PFL is today. The inaugural season took place in 2018.
The PFL has funding from several sources including a $65 million financing round in 2021 that included Ares Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and Knighthead Capital. There are also lots of investors including celebrities like rapper Wiz Khalifa and NFL stars like Marshawn Lynch.
In August 2023, the PFL announced it had sold a minority stake for $100 million to SRJ Sports Investments, which raised eyebrows as Saudi Arabia is often accused of human rights violations.
The PFL will host its fifth season's final event on Nov. 23 in Washington D.C. where they will crown six champions across six weight classes.