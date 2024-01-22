Who is the oldest UFC fighter?
- Andrei Arlovski is the oldest UFC fighter
- At press time, Arlovski is 44 years old.
- He's fought on January 13.
By Jaren Kawada
With MMA being amongst the most difficult sports to compete in, it comes to no surprise that the sport is dominated by younger athletes.
However, despite the physical demands of the sport, some have defied the odds and realized success into their 40s. Randy Couture famously became the oldest UFC champion by defeating Tim Sylvia at 45 years old to win the heavyweight belt in 2007.
Of the many to compete in the octagon during their mid-life years, Ron Van Clief holds the record for oldest fighter to ever compete in the UFC at 51 years old. Van Clief competed at UFC 4 against Royce Gracie in 1994 to set an achievement that will likely remain unbroken.
In the present UFC, there are still many fighters who continue to compete beyond their 40th birthday. Of them, one former UFC champion stands out as the oldest active fighter on the roster.
Making his UFC debut in 2000 and winning the heavyweight belt in 2005, Andrei Arlovski has set numerous records that will likely stand for the rest of time. As of January 2024, Arlovski is the oldest active UFC fighter at 44 years old.
Arlovski is currently 34-23 with two no contests including 23-17 with one no contest in the UFC. With his last loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Arlovski is on a three-fight losing streak but had won four straight before that.
Nearly 24 years after his promotional debut, Arlovski is still competing in the UFC heavyweight division, having just completed his 41st fight in the octagon at UFC Vegas 84. Arlovski currently has the second most fights and wins in UFC history including the most total fight time, fights and wins in the heavyweight division. Having also competed for Pride, WEC and Strikeforce, Arlovski also has the second-most total bouts in Zuffa-owned promotions behind only Donald Cerrone.
Though the athleticism and speed he once had is long gone, Arlovski still has shown no signs of nearing retirement.