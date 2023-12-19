Who is Dustin Poirier fighting next?
Dustin Poirier is waiting for 'something big to happen' with next fight.
By Amy Kaplan
Dustin Poirier is probably one of the most universally loved fighters in the UFC today. He's charitable, just the right amount of trash-talking and he's one heck of a fighter. But as of press time, the former lightweight interim champion still doesn't have a fight booked.
“I’m in a weird spot,” Poirier said on the MMA Awards red carpet. “This is the first time I’m in this position in my whole career: still at the top but kind of waiting for something big to happen."
Poirier is coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, a brutal knockout with the BMF title on the line. Prior to that, he finished Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor (twice).
'I kind of just always fought, fought, fought to try to climb and claw my way to big fights' Dustin Poirier says
“I kind of just always fought, fought, fought to try to climb and claw my way to big fights, and I feel like now I’m here. I’m also running businesses outside of fighting. I have a wine market in Louisiana, I have the hot sauce company, the bourbon company. I have a lot of things going on, me and my wife full time always setting goals and working with the foundation. So just really busy outside of the cage, too, but waiting for something to really pop out that I know. I was kind of in this position before the Gaethje fight, but when they called and said Gaethje, it got me nervous and excited to fight. When I hear a name that does that to me, then I’ll know.”
As for who he wants to fight next, he's not so willing to give a name.
“I don’t know, but I know when they call with an offer and I hear the name and I feel that feeling, then that’s going to be the one,” Poirier said. “I just don’t know. I haven’t heard it yet.”