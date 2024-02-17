Who is Danny Barlow?
- Danny Barlow makes his official UFC debut on Saturday
- The Memphis native will appear on the UFC 298 prelims
- He fights Josh Quinlan
Danny Barlow is a highly touted welterweight prospect and Dana White Contenders Series alum. The Law School MMA product out of Tennessee holds a perfect 7-0 record. He debuts on the UFC 298 early prelims on Feb. 17 live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He'll take on Josh Quinlan in a battle showcasing the 170-pound division's rising talent.
The 28-year-old Barlow took his first amateur fight in 2019. He rapidly assembled a 6-1 record before turning pro in 2021. An array of highlight reel finishes across regional promotions, Attitude MMA, and CFFC landed him on DWCS.
A UFC contract was Barlow's for the taking after he knocked out a fellow Tennessean prospect, Raheam Forest, in under a minute and a half on DWCS 86.
Barlow has an intimidating athletic pedigree. The southpaw's kickboxing is tight, unorthodox, and often creative. Switch kicks, flying knees, and the left straight are all fight-finishing weapons Barlow possesses. He is long and rangy, standing at 6'2" and touting an 80" reach. He's skilled at using his natural gifts and often utilizes side kicks to keep opponents at range and on the wrong end of his left cross.
Five of Barlow's wins have come via finish. He has four first-round knockouts and one submission. He's loaded with raw talent and potential, given his quick rise from amateur ranks to UFC signee.
Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan is on the UFC 298 prelims
Barlow has a tough first UFC opponent in Quinlan. The 6-1-0 (1) fighter has already had two UFC bouts. He looks to rebound after losing his last contest against Trey Waters in 2023. The 31-year-old Quinlan is a finisher with four knockouts and two submissions to his credit. He had an equally impressive amateur career where he went 5-0.
Success for Barlow comes down to his ability to stay loose and take advantage of being the taller, longer, and younger fighter. Quinlan needs to stifle Barlow's creativity and avoid his power left because if not, he will be in for a short night.
Will Quinlan kill the hype train before it leaves the station? Or will Barlow add another flashy finish to his resume and assert himself as a welterweight on the rise?