Who will be on the cover of EA UFC 5?
Fans think UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be on the cover of the new UFC game.
By Amy Kaplan
EA Sports UFC 5 is set to be released in September 2023 and so far we don't know (officially) who will be on the cover of the new video game.
In previous years, notable UFC fighters like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Israel Adesanya have graced the cover. Fans and gamers alike eagerly await the reveal of the next face of this popular mixed martial arts video game.
A teaser trailer of the game dropped on YouTube and fans are dissecting every bit of it to get the answer.
Fans think Alexander Volkanovski is on the cover of EA UFC 5
Rumors are circulating among the gaming and UFC fan communities suggesting that Alexander Volkanovski, the current UFC featherweight champion, might be the next cover athlete for EA Sports UFC 5.
Volkanovski's impressive record and rising popularity make him a strong contender for this honor. However, as with all speculation, confirmation can only come from an official EA Sports announcement. Until then, fans and gamers will continue to speculate.
Fans noticed the tattoo and arms of someone in the trailer and have matched it with Volkanovski.