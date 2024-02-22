Who is Abdullah Al-Qahtani?
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani will fight at PFL vs. Bellator on Saturday
- He is the only fighter on the card from Saudi Arabia
- He will be the first fight of the night
The PFL vs. Bellator event is a heavily-anticipated one in the world of mixed martial arts, and it takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24. The event will feature two champion vs champion bouts, as well as several other exciting match-ups pitting the best of the promotions against each other.
There are 12 fights scheduled for the card and this will give the chance for several stars to shine bright at the Kingdom Arena. One such athlete is Saudi Arabia's own Abdullah Al-Qahtani.
Al-Qahtani competes in the featherweight division and has been fighting since 2017. Following a successful amateur fight that he won via a first-round submission, Al-Qahtani returned to the cage just over a year later and kickstarted what would be a prosperous professional career.
Since 2018, Al-Qahtani has fought at a few different promotions and built up a 7-win and 1-loss record. This has all led to Al-Qahtani adopting the nickname 'The Reaper', a name that he always looks to live up to in the cage.
Following a four-year run at Brave CF, Al-Qahtani would join the PFL ranks during the 2023 regular season. In his first fight within the promotion, Al-Qahtani cinched in a rear-naked choke in the first round to secure a win that made a statement to all.
Al-Qahtani went on to win his next match via unanimous decision and now, for his third bout within the promotion, he fights in front of his homecrowd and hopes to make the nation of Saudi Arabia proud.
Abdullah Al-Qahtani hopes to make Saudi Arabia proud
Al-Qahtani will be looking to make a statement at the PFL vs. Bellator event, as one of only Saudi athletes on the card. His opponent will be India's Edukondala Rao, who is hoping to pull an upset against the crowd favorite.
"“Every professional fight I have fought in has been outside Saudi Arabia but now I have the chance to fight in my home country in Riyadh," he told Arabs MMA. "It’s a big honor for me and I’m very excited that people will be able to watch me live. I want to put on a great show and show the world how good Saudi fighters are.
Al-Qahtani has shown versatility when it comes to his in-cage work and, serving as the second match of the evening, he will attempt to get the crowd riled up. Al-Qahtani is no stranger to the Smart Cage but, at the PFL vs. Bellator event, he looks to make it truly his home and announce his arrival to the masses.