When is Tyson Fury's next fight?
Boxing fans won't have to wait long to see Tyson Fury back in the ring; take a look at what's next for the heavyweight champion.
For the biggest names in boxing, typically, boxing fans have to wait months to know when they will see them back in the squared circle. However, in the case of lineal and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, we know we’ll see him back in the ring sooner than later.
Following his boxing match with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Fury will head into what could be the most significant fight of his career.
In one of the most anticipated fights in all of boxing, Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk for the most prestigious prize in sports- the undisputed heavyweight championship. The winner of Fury-Usyk will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.
The fight was announced and signed in late September and is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. The historic bout has a tentative date of December 23rd; however, it may happen in January. Both fighters also have a rematch clause in place, so two fights between the two are likely.
Tyson Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk next for the undisputed heavyweight championship
After conquering the cruiserweight division, winning the World Boxing Super Series tournament, and becoming the undisputed champion in the weight class, Usyk moved to heavyweight.
In 2021, Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua, winning the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles, and has defended the titles twice, once in a rematch with Joshua and earlier this year against Daniel Dubois.
Fury would unquestionably cement himself as the best heavyweight of his generation with a win over Usyk, leaving him without any remaining challengers for his legacy. Only a fight with Joshua would be warranted as a major event in the United Kingdom.
Usyk, on the other hand, will establish himself as not only the undisputed heavyweight champion but the best fighter of his generation in any weight class. He will be the second fighter in history after Evander Holyfield to become the undisputed champion in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.
Both fighters represent stylistic challenges for the other. Fury is a massive heavyweight who is nimble on his feet and can jab and box from the outside or brawl in a toe-to-toe war such as he showcased in his trilogy with Deontay Wilder.
Usyk, like Fury, is one of the most intelligent technicians in boxing. Mixed with his southpaw stance and grit that fuels him to fight harder, Usyk is a problematic puzzle despite Fury’s size advantages.
Despite his many calls for retirement, the next time we see Fury in the ring, it will be in his biggest fight yet.