Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou finally clash in their 'Battle of the Baddest'. Here are the full results as the action unfolds.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's long-awaited bout is set to finally take place on Saturday, October 28. Live from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 'Battle of the Baddest' will take over the entire world of combat sports.
Fury and Ngannou have been building up their rivalry over the last few months and they finally get to meet in the ring. Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion whilst Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion.
'The Gypsy King' has remained undefeated in his 15-year-long career, rising to the very top of the boxing world. He now finds himself tasked with welcoming 'The Predator' into the ring for the MMA champion's boxing debut.
The co-main event is one that fight fans certainly will not want to miss as two undefeated and rising stars go up against each other. Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye will serve as the penultimate fight of the evening and the final step before the explosive main event.
The Fury vs. Ngannou card features seven fights on the card, with six of them being a showcase of the heavyweight division. The preliminary bout is an offering from the super welterweight division that could start the night of action off in an exciting manner.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live results [Updated]
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou (DAZN - 1pm ET/10am PT)
- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
- Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye
- Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean
- Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright
- Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath
- Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole
- Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran Galvan