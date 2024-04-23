When is the next UFC title fight?
The UFC just had three title fights at UFC 300, when is the next time a UFC title will be on the line?
The UFC currently remains on a short break following the historic UFC 300 event. With back-to-back events - fight nights and pay-per-views alike - the anticipation for the return of UFC's events continues to gradually rise.
The next event on the UFC calendar following UFC 300 will be the fight night headlined by Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez's flyweight bout. The card will have 13 fights taking place in the UFC Octagon. With the 125-pound division seeing a lot of moving parts, Nicolau and Perez will be looking to throw their names into the title picture.
Whilst that fight night at the UFC APEX prepares to take place on Saturday, April 27, many have their attention on when the next UFC title fight can be expected to take place. The answer is that fight fans will not have to wait long before the next title fight.
UFC 301 will host the next UFC title fight
The next UFC title fight will take place in early May, and it will be on an international card. For UFC 301, the promotion heads back to Rio de Janeiro for the 12th time, with the last appearance in the city taking place in January 2023 with UFC 283.
The next title that will be defended in the UFC Octagon will be the flyweight title. Headlining the UFC 301 card, Rio de Janeiro's own Alexandre Pantoja makes his second defense of the 125-pound gold. He does so against the no. 10-ranked Steve Erceg, hoping to continue his 11-fight winning streak by capturing UFC gold in just his fourth fight with the promotion.
The co-main event will see "The King of Rio" José Aldo come out of retirement to meet Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. Aldo's last fight in the Octagon was at UFC 278 in August 2022 before his retirement was announced just one month after that.
Another prominent Brazilian within the UFC was hoping to also feature on the card. Despite just competing on the UFC 300 card, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was hoping to find himself competing in front of his home crowd, although that wish of his has not been granted yet.
With 14 confirmed fights on the card seeing a total of 28 athletes step into the Octagon, a number of different nations will be represented. As expected, the Brazilian flag will be adorned by a majority of the fighters, with every single fight on the card having one representative of the nation.
UFC 301 takes place on Saturday, May 4 live from the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With an intake capacity north of 15,000, it can be expected that this will be another gate record for the promotion as they make their long-awaited return to Brazil.
UFC 301 MAIN CARD
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
- Jonathan Martinez vs. José Aldo
- Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino
- Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
- Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho
UFC 301 PRELIMS
- Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
- Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
- Jean Silva vs. William Gomis
UFC 301 EARLY PRELIMS
- Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. Mullarkey
- Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
- Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas