When is the next UFC fight?
The next UFC fight is an end-of-the-year PPV event.
By Amy Kaplan
Now that the final UFC APEX card of the year is over, when is the next event?
UFC 296 is the final UFC event of the year and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The card is headlined by a welterweight title fight between reigning champion Leon Edwards and former interim champion Colby Covington.
The co-main event is a flyweight title fight between new undisputed champion Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Also on the card is a fan-favorite match between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett.
Here's the full fight card, at press time. Subject to change.
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
Leon Edwards (21-3-0) vs. Colby Covington (17-3-0)
Alexandre Pantoja (26-5-0) vs. Brandon Royval (15-6-0)
Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0-0) vs. Stephen Thompson (17-6-1)
Tony Ferguson (26-9-0) vs. Paddy Pimblett (20-3-0)
Vicente Luque (22-9-1) vs. Ian Machado Garry (13-0-0)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
Josh Emmett (18-4-0) vs. TBD
Irene Aldana (14-7-0) vs. Karol Rosa (17-5-0)
Cody Garbrandt (13-5-0) vs. Brian Kelleher (24-14-0)
Casey O'Neill (9-1-0) vs. Ariane Lipski (16-8-0)
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
Alonzo Menifield (14-3-1) vs. Dustin Jacoby (19-7-1)
Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2-0) vs. Cody Durden (16-4-1)
Andre Fili (22-10-0) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-2-0)
Martin Buday (13-1-0) vs. Shamil Gaziev (1-0-0)
Randy Brown (17-5-0) vs. Muslim Salikhov (19-4-0)
After UFC 296 concludes, the next event will not be until Jan. 13, when the UFC hosts UFC Vegas 84, the first event from the UFC APEX in 2023. After that, the UFC heads to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada for UFC 297.