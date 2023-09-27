Dana White hopes that Tony Ferguson retires if he doesn't beat Paddy Pimblett (Video)
Dana White thinks the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson is closer than fans think.
By Amy Kaplan
Last week the UFC announced that rising star Paddy Pimblett will fight former UFC interim champion and legend of the sport Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.
Many fans were up in arms over the match-up seeing that Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC and Ferguson is on a six-fight losing streak.
“I think a lot of people think that Paddy is unproven, and I think a lot of people feel that Tony isn’t in deep water like he’s been in, in his last several fights,” White said when asked to explain the thought process behind the match-up. “I think the matchmaking and the timing on this fight is excellent and couldn’t be more perfect.
White even went on to praise Ferguson.
“If you look at Tony’s last few fights that he’s fought, he looked damn good before the [Michael] Chandler finish, and every fight that he’s fought on the last two, three fights," he said. "He looked damn good right until the end. So, it’s a fun, interesting fight with two fun and interesting characters.”
Dana White will let Tony Ferguson decide about retirement but 'that would probably be a wrap for him'
But later, when pushed to say what the future should hold for Ferguson should he lose the fight, White explained.
“I would let Tony make that decision, but I’m sure if he loses to Paddy he would probably look at calling it,” White said. “He’s had a great career. Done a lot of things, had a lot of big fights. That would probably be a wrap for him. Hopefully.”
UFC 296 takes place Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV and is headlined by two title fights.