When is the next UFC fight?
With UFC Austin in the rearview mirror, the next stop on the promotion's calendar is an exciting showcase. Here is all you need to know about the next UFC event.
The UFC is on its final stretch of events for the year. Following up from UFC Austin, the UFC returns to the UFC APEX for the second to last event on the 2023 calendar.
This event was initially supposed to be the promotion's second trip to Shanghai, China, with the only other event to take place in the region being in November 2017 with a card headlined by Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum. Due to unknown reasons, the event was moved to the UFC's home base in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event of the evening will be a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutiérrez. Although the fight no longer takes place in Mainland China, Yadong still gets to headline and could move further up the 135-pound rankings ahead of the Christmas break.
The co-main event for this card will be another battle of ranked fighters, this time in the light heavyweight division. Anthony Smith and Khalil Rountree Jr. are set to be the sole offering from the division.
10 fights are currently confirmed for the events but the card could change. Here is all the information about the event.
When is the next UFC event?
UFC Vegas 83 is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT with the main card starting at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 83 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Sumudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento
- Nasrat Hadparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey
- Junyong Park vs. Andre Muniz
PRELIM CARD
- Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset
- Hyunsung Park vs. Shannon Ross
- Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez
- Rayanne Amanda vs. Talita Alencar